58-year-old man dies at start of mountain bike race

Organisers say they were saddened by the death of an athlete at the start of the mountain bike event in Glendhu Bay, Lake Wānaka.

Police were notified of the 58-year-old man’s death at the Motatapu off-road event and part of Motatapu Rd in Glendhu Bay was closed around 9.30am on Saturday.

“The Motatapu team worked closely with the emergency services and continue to assist. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” Motatapu race director Gemma Peskett said.

Mountain bikers started between 8am and 9am on Saturday.

The 47km ride starts at Glendhu Station near the shore of Lake Wānaka and finishes at Arrowtown. It is one of six events in the Motatapu sporting event held annually in March in Queenstown and Wānaka.

Organisers said nearly 4000 bikers, runners and walkers competed on Saturday. It has run for 17 years and is the one time each year privately-owned high country stations between Wānaka and Arrowtown are open to the public. Queenstown-based Peskett and Craig Gallagher purchased the event from Ironman Oceania in 2020.

A 65-year-old man died while taking part in the same event in 2018, and long-serving Riversdale police officer and former champion cyclist Jacob Schriek died at the event in 2009 from a cardiac arrest.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said its event health services were hired to provide first aid and medical assistance at the race.

“They responded to an incident notification at 9.12am and provided medical assistance,” she said.

A police spokesperson said it was a sudden death and had been referred to a coroner.