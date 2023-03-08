Artificial football turf talks tank over location in Palmerston North

Central Football want Palmerston North's next artificial turf at Massey, not at CET Arena, which city councillors prefer. Marist play Havelock North - Cam Wallace, Adam Cowan and Lukas Dakota. (File photo)

A proposal for the Palmerston North City Council to help pay for an artificial football turf at Massey University has been almost scuppered.

The council’s new culture and sport committee on Wednesday voted not to enter talks with Central Football and Massey University about a partnership to make the $2.7 million project happen.

Instead, it has opted to further plans to provide a second all-weather football turf at CET Arena.

A $35,000 feasibility report presented to the committee established there was a need for the second turf and recommended Massey as the best site.

And Central Football’s position was that it wanted to create a “Home for Football” with a turf and training and coaching facilities at Massey, where the university had agreed to provide the land.

Councillors’ main objection to the Massey site was about the way the costs of contributing to an asset on someone else’s land would affect ratepayers.

Cr Lorna Johnson said if the facility was built on council land, the council would be able to call it a capital project and use debt to pay it off over time.

If it helped pay the costs at Massey, the money would have to come from operational budgets, directly paid for from rates in the year the bills fell due.

She said it was a difficult position, as it was clear Central Football would not help pay to build a turf on council land.

Cr Lew Findlay said if Central Football wanted a home for football in the city, it would make sense to have the second turf next to the first, at CET Arena.

Cr Brent Barrett said Central Football’s position felt a bit like the council was being held to ransom.

“That’s a poor foundation on which to discuss partnership... to have a bottom line put to us does not sit well.”

Chief executive Waid Crockett said there might be a way to structure a partnership and funding agreement that would allow the council to borrow its share.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Billy Meehan is trying to keep hopes alive for a deal between the council and Central Football over a second artificial football turf.

Cr Billy Meehan was the principal supporter of having further discussions, and believed Crockett would come back with a reasonable solution to consider.

Taking the next steps did not commit the council to anything yet, he said.

Cr Vaughan Dennison said the goal posts had shifted, and he could not see further discussions about a partnership leading to a reasonable outcome.

A 9-5 majority voted out recommendations to continue discussions, and councillors then voted 11-2 with one abstention to give further consideration to siting the turf at CET Arena.

Mayor Grant Smith and Cr Karen Naylor were absent so did not vote. The committee’s recommendation still has to be adopted at a full council meeting.

Central Football’s special projects manager John McGifford said the sports group was disappointed councillors had not supported the recommendations from the feasibility study.

However, he was pleased they had accepted advice that another artificial turf was needed in the city, and provision for it remained in the council’s draft long-term plan.