Near-perfect conditions as surf lifesaving champs return to Christchurch

A surf boat crew heads into the waves during the TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships in New Brighton.

Some of New Zealand’s best surf lifesaving athletes hit New Brighton beach this weekend.

It was the first time the TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships have been staged in the Christchurch coastal suburb since 2017 and there was plenty of action for competitors and spectators alike.

The four-day event began on Thursday and conditions could not have been better. One report said that Friday saw the “biggest and best waves (that) nationals has seen in recent times”.

By the weekend there were blue skies and warm temperatures. Even New Brighton’s notorious easterly wind was absent.

The athletes were all members of a surf lifesaving club and qualified lifeguards.

With crowds gathering to cheer them on, the canoeists, surf boat crews, swimmers and ski paddlers took to the water, hoping to become the next national champion.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Big waves and clear skies made for near-perfect conditions during the four-day event in Christchurch.

Known as the TSB Nationals, the competition is the pinnacle of Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ) sports events for surf lifeguards.

“[It] is one of the key selection events for the SLSNZ High Performance Squad that will be announced after the Australian Championships in a few weeks,” said Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ’s high performance manager.

The four-day SLSNZ event returned after being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

SLSNZ is a charity and the national association represented 74 surf lifesaving clubs across Aotearoa, and more than 4500 volunteer surf lifeguards who patrol at over 80 locations during summer.