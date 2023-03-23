Elite US triathlete's Taranaki stop-over part of quest for repeat Olympic glory

Olympic gold medallist Gwen Jorgensen is back on the triathlon circuit after coming out of retirement, with her eyes on qualifying for Paris 2024.

A once-retired elite triathlete has reunited with her Taranaki-based coach to pursue repeat Olympic glory.

American Gwen Jorgensen has been in the region for the past five weeks training under the guidance of Waitara’s Jamie Turner.

Jorgensen won the first-ever gold medal for the United States in triathlon at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but retired from the sport the following year to pursue other goals.

The 36-year-old said she had grown bored with the multi-discipline sport, and turned to marathon training instead.

She, and husband Patrick, also started a family. Their first son, Stanley is now 5.

But it was while she was pregnant with her second child George, who was born five months ago, that she fell in love with triathlon again.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff US elite triathlete Gwen Jorgensen has reunited with Jamie Turner, who is based in Waitara now after spending years coaching triathlon overseas.

During her pregnancy, she was back in the pool and out on the bike, and the passion grew from there.

Her time in Taranaki had seen her training seriously ramp up.

A typical training day for Jorgensen was a 2.5 hour bike ride, an hour-long swim, a 45-minute gym session, followed by a 60-minute run.

“And a breastfeeding,” she added.

Jorgensen made her return to competition last month, finishing third in the Oceania Cup in Taupō.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Now a mother-of-two, elite triathlete Gwen Jorgensen has had to adapt her punishing training regime to fit with family commitments.

She will be on the start-line at this Sunday’s World Triathlon Cup in New Plymouth, a race she won back in 2016.

On offer are qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it’s Jorgensen’s goal to be there.

While her training plan has been adapted to fit around the needs of her family, Jorgensen said it was great to have them by her side.

Stanley had been attending Merrilands School, where he had started to write his own name, she said.

“He speaks some Māori, and he’s teaching me some words.”

It was Turner’s skills as a coach which the triathlete sought out when she decided to get back to elite racing.

He had coached her between 2013 and her gold medal triumph in 2016, and she felt he was the best fit for what she needed this time around.

“I have a long history with Jamie. He's very smart and knowledgeable, always wanting to help people get better.”

Stuff US triathlete Gwen Jorgensen, who is based in Boulder, Colorado, when she crossed the line as the winner at the 2016 women's ITU World Cup event in New Plymouth.

Turner said while it was a “different campaign this time around” Jorgensen had what it took to rise to the top again.

“Gwen’s always been able to get the best out of herself.”

Jorgensen knew her “back was against the wall” in terms of qualifying for Paris 2024, and while she was nervous and excited about Sunday’s race, it would provide a good measure about where’s she at performance-wise.

“Training is one thing, but all that matters is race day.”

A vivid memory she still had of the 2016 race in New Plymouth was the amount of crowd support it garnered, something she hoped would be repeated at the weekend.

The Tri Taranaki Festival starts at 8am on Sunday, with the World Cup elite women’s race at 11am and the World Cup elite men’s race at 1.30pm.