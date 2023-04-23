Taranaki surfer ready to fight for a place at the 2024 Olympics

Paige Hareb won a main surf event in Nias, Indonesia, which helped her qualify for the Challenger Series, which if she performs well in could see her back on the World Surf League Championship Tour.

Back in her Ōakura house, Paige Hareb said she did not expect to finish so high up at the Australia/Oceania World Surf League Qualifying Series.

The Taranaki surfer finished second in the final ranking by a very small margin, after Australian Kobie Enright​.

The 32-year-old won in Nias, Indonesia last year, one of the six events of the series, which helped her qualify for the Challenger Series.

If finishes in the top five women at the end of the Challenger Series, then she will regain a spot on the WSL top-tier Championship Tour.

READ MORE:

* Champion surfers back on local weekend waves

* Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb devastated and frustrated after missing out on Olympic spot

* New Zealand surfer Paige Hareb rushed to hospital after blackout in El Salvador



Hareb will soon head to Australia for the start of the Challenger Series, before heading to El Salvador to compete as part of the New Zealand team in the ISA World Surfing Games – a qualifying contest for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It’s just literally whoever is the highest Oceania surfer in that contest will qualify [for the Olympics].

“Anyone can win on the day, so I am focusing on myself and what I can do,” Hareb said.

WORLD SURF LEAGUE Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb had a welcome return to the top of the podium at the 2022 Nias Pro event in Indonesia.

She said her main goal now was to get a spot for the Games, where the surfing will be held at Tehaupo’o, a small village in Tahiti.

While in Taranaki, Hareb had time to catch some waves in Ōakura and Fitzroy, before flying on Wednesday to Australia for the first event of the Challenger Series.

“It’s definitely going to up the level, there are international surfers, pretty much the best women from all around the world are doing it.

“The women surfing have stepped up so much ... you can’t really be complacent any more.

“So, it’ll be tougher but hopefully I can get some results,” Hareb said.

Hareb said she was recharging back at home before heading away.

“When I leave this time I will be away for a good couple of months.”