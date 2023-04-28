Black Sticks men's team suffers comprehensive loss to Great Britain

At Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub, Christchurch:

New Zealand 1 (David Brydon 51) Great Britain 6 (Sam Ward 24, 25, 42 Nick Bandurak 26, 36, Zach Wallace 56) Q1: 0-0, HT: 0-3, Q3: 0-5.

The Black Sticks men’s team’s struggles have continued with a heavy loss to Great Britain as their search for a first win of the FIH Pro League season continues.

On a cold night in Christchurch, the Black Sticks’ commitment levels could not be faulted but they lacked the class of Great Britain, who have moved into second place on the competition ladder.

The Black Sticks remain anchored to the bottom, although a David Brydon strike in the final quarter gave them something to celebrate.

Great Britain enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in opening quarter, but the Black Sticks scrambled well on defence.

They had a half chance of their own as Sam Hiha went close, but for most of the first 15 minutes they were forced into rearguard action.

The visitors continued their dominance in the second spell, but were initially wasteful with their finishing.

However, the Black Sticks were rocked by a three-goal blitz in the space of three minutes, as Great Britain finally made their superiority pay.

From that point onwards, the winner of the contest was never in doubt.

The Black Sticks struggled to get out of their own territory for long periods, with their skills levels frequently put under pressure by the well-organised Great Britain defence.

The Black Sticks improved in the final quarter and Brydon’s goal was well deserved, but Great Britain had taken the foot off the pedal in the last quarter.