Inside the struggles of sports teams in the south

Highlanders players react after conceding a try against the Crusaders in round two.

The Highlanders and Southern Steel are struggling and it’s been a decade since Otago cricket’s men side won a national title. Times are tough in the south, although the Otago Nuggets have shown you can flip the script.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark wasn’t surprised when the Chiefs’ X-factor players cut his side apart at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin last weekend.

Clark knows first-hand about New Zealand’s player market from somewhat bitter experience. He knows who all the quality No 10s and outside backs are, because he’s tried to sign them.

READ MORE:

* Woodlands: the country club that became a lion of Southland rugby

* Netball stronghold to strugglers: Southern Steel find themselves in unfamiliar place



“Dozens and dozens of them,” Clark says about the players he has tried to get to Dunedin. “There isn't a player in the market we haven’t had a crack at. There’s been hundreds of players over the last couple years that we’ve thrown the kitchen sink at and lost out. And a good percentage of them have been stockpiled in the bigger clubs and are not being used.”

The Highlanders have not beaten a New Zealand side since the Blues in 2021 and it’s unlikely they will do so this year.

It’s been a grim run that has exposed their lack of game-changers and Clark is candid about their deficiencies. “You look at our backline at the moment, and most of our players wouldn't get picked in other teams – anyone in double digits anyway,” he says. “So, we've got a lot of work to do.”

Supplied Roger Clark, left, and Matt Davey.

As with any team in the south, there are ingrained challenges. The Highlanders lack financial clout, and Otago and Southland account for less than 5% of Aotearoa’s population. Clark says they simply don’t produce outstanding fullback/wingers – with only Jeff Wilson and Ben Smith in that category over the past 25 years.

Yet, with quality players such as AJ Lam, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Chay Fihaki only playing minor roles at the Blues and Crusaders, the recruitment playing field isn’t even, and Clark says it will remain that way unless a mechanism is introduced to spread the talent.

However, that’s easier said than done. A reversion to the old Super Rugby draft system – where clubs can protect only a certain number of players – has been talked about, but Clark says it also has its drawbacks. “The only challenge with that system is that you can't build continuity in your team, because when you get people in that system, you only get them for one year. You can't sign them for multiple years, and unless you can build continuity you can’t build capability.”

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Southern Steel's George Fisher and Shannon Saunders celebrate a win in 2021.

Missing Steel

The Highlanders haven’t been the only Otago-Southland side to experience a miserable 2023 campaign.

Traditionally one of the pacesetters in the ANZ Premiership, the Southern Steel have lost all 13 games.

Like the Highlanders, the Steel and Netball South zone are challenged by population. Netball South had the fewest amount of registered players out of Netball New Zealand’s five zones in 2022 with 2160 (senior) and 11,185 (total).

But, there have been extenuating circumstances behind the Steel’s lousy season.

Four weeks before their season opener, they were dealt a crushing blow with their best player, star English goal shoot George Fisher, suffering a season-ending knee injury. Fisher ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament and also sustained an associated fracture, which is expected to sideline her for 12 months.

The Steel were already without a key member of their side, 91-cap Silver Fern Shannon Saunders, who would have been their starting wing attack.

Despite their rough results, the Steel remain bullish about the future.

Get Fisher and Saunders back on court next year, combined with the core of the squad and some off-season additions, and they believe they can quickly regain respectability.

Attracting out of town players to the Steel, and their successful predecessors, the Southern Sting, has never been an issue.

In recent years, the Steel have enticed talents like Fisher, 47-test Silver Fern Sam Winders, Kate Burley, Saviour Tui, Renee Savai'inaea, and Tiana Metuarau (now back at the Pulse) to the south.

Identical twin sisters Kate and Georgia Heffernan, who grew up in Tapanui in west Otago, are key homegrown players in the Steel starting seven, who they will look to build around in the coming years.

NNZ head of high performance Stephen Hotter sympathised for the Steel, but did not think their poor 2023 signalled future trouble.

“You feel for the Steel because it has been a tough season, but every franchise from time to time goes through rough patches,” he says.

“You’ve got to take the learning opportunities that arise out of a situation like this ... The Steel have been a little unlucky this year. They lost [George] Fisher, the shooter, and Shannon [Saunders] obviously becoming a mum, which is great for Shan, but takes a lot of experience out of that lineup.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Jacob Duffy has been one of Otago cricket’s success stories in recent years.

Recharging Otago cricket

It’s been a decade since the Otago men’s side, the Volts, last won a domestic title.

Despite that drought, Otago Cricket’s general manager performance Steve Martin believes they were the closest they had been in some time to snapping the streak.

Martin pointed to the Volts making the elimination final of both the Super Smash T20 and Ford Trophy one-day competitions this past season – falling one win short of the final.

“What we notice is that players come down they find the environment conducive and they become part of the fabric here. [Former Black Cap] Craig Cumming is a good example of someone in the most recent past who’s gone on to a stellar career and now he’s coaching for Otago [with the Sparks women’s team],” Martin says.

“From Otago Cricket’s perspective we’re certainly very keen to uncover talent in our own area, hence we run a really strong programme. Reality says you’ve also got to fill those gaps if there’s not a conveyor belt of talent, in a particular position or particular skill sets.”

This season, the Volts had one of their largest representations of homegrown players, hailing from either Otago or Southland, including captain Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Max Chu, Michael Rae, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Cumming, and Llew Johnson.

The Otago Sparks women’s side have performed strongly in recent seasons. They took out the 2021-22 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition, This season, they made the elimination final of the T20 Super Smash, but were beaten by eventual champions Canterbury.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sam Timmins has been outstanding for his home province in the NBL.

Bucking the trend

The high-flying Otago Nuggets are one of the few elite southern sports teams, who are setting the standard.

They pushed through from the third seed to capture the title last season and have made a tremendous start to 2023. The Nuggets sit atop the standings at 6-0 – the lone unbeaten team after five rounds.

For a team who were once in and out of the league and beset by financial issues, the Nuggets’ revival has been heartwarming. So what’s changed?

The NBL’s competitive balance system, tabled in 2019, and introduced last season after the 2020 Showdown, had been a game-changer. It had helped level the NBL playing field with teams having to spend a minimum amount of money (hard floor), but not being able to exceed the maximum.

Coach Brent Matehaere, a proud Otago man, has also been crucial to their on-court success, building an excellent culture and working with Otago-based players through the year.

Outside American duo Todd Withers and JaQuori McLaughlin, and Australian guard Michael Harris, the Nuggets’ squad is predominantly from Otago – led by captain Sam Timmins.

“Most of the squad is homegrown. That’s been one of our strengths and it’s certainly in our player reviews over the last couple of years, including talking with the import players, is the type of environment they’re playing in,” Nuggets general manager Angela Ruske says.

“We’ve got this good core of local players who know the system and it’s already in place before the imports arrive.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images The Highlanders believe Jake Te Hiwi will develop into the sort of midfield weapon they have been missing since the Malakai Fekitoa-Richard Buckman days.

Signs for optimism

The Nuggets blueprint has been mirrored by the Highlanders’ approach – find the players at 18 or 19 years old – although they are still in the early stages of their development cycle.

Since 2021, no fewer than 15 players in the Highlanders system have been selected for the New Zealand under-20s or under 19s, and 14 of those are still with Otago or Southland (halfback Noah Hotham has joined the Crusaders).

In a strong hint of what the Highlanders’ 2024 squad will look like, Clark says 11 of their age-grade standouts will be on Highlanders contracts.

“The last three years of the under 20 Super Rugby comp, our teams have been more than competitive,” Clark says. “We've won more games than we've lost, and we've beaten the Crusaders, the Chiefs and everyone out there.

“Cam Millar, Oli Haig, Jake Te Hiwi, they'll come through. Jack Taylor, Fabian Holland...they're all going to be outstanding players, and there's more to come.”