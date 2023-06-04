Her 21st year has been one of firsts for Kiwi Special Olympian Bella Lammers

Swimmer Bella Lammers is hoping to compete at the Special Olympics in Berlin.

More than the fact Bella Lammers will represent New Zealand at her first Special Olympics Games in Berlin next month, there is something quite special about her.

Holding down two jobs, training five days a week in the pool and moving out of home this year to flat, Lammers is one of the most sorted 21-year-olds you’ll meet.

This month she will fly solo without her parents to Berlin for the tournament, where she will compete in the backstroke and freestyle races.

Lammers, who has Down syndrome, is one of 39 special Kiwi athletes in a field of 7000 worldwide. The tournament is expected to attract 80,000 people for the opening ceremony alone, 250,000 across the week and millions will watch it on ESPN.

supplied Bella Lammers is an ace at freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.

“I cannot wait to sit in this stadium with 80,000 people and watch Bella walk in with the team,” says her father, Coen Lammers, who will join her in Germany after she arrives.

The admiration is mutual. Apart from being a big fan of sporting heroes Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, Lammers’ real hero is her dad.

“I think my dad is my hero. Because I just love my dad so much... he keeps cracking me up.

“He gives the best hugs, and best kisses.”

Bella Lammers has been a part of the New Zealand Special Athletes programme for 10 years, and finally she has her big moment wearing the Silver Fern. She’s confident she will bring back silverware to Aotearoa.

“I think I might win. I want to be famous.”

supplied Bella Lammers’ hero is her dad, Coen.

But between the fuss of being an international athlete, she’s got a bit going on.

Working at a printing company and costume store for two days a week, she trains most days, has a nutritionist and for the first time this year she moved into a flat with two friends.

Adapting to a new adult environment has been great for her, but not so much for her dad.

“She never comes home any more, she is so happy in the flat. I have to have a coffee date with my daughter otherwise I don’t see her.

“I will say ‘do you want to go for lunch’? And she will say ‘ I am doing something with my flat mates’, or ‘I’m going to the movies with my friends’.”

More independent than some young women her age, she cleans, cooks and bakes; willing to share the secret to her speciality pork roast, “rosemary and paprika”, but not her grandma’s gravy recipe.

Iain McGregor/Stuff It’s been a big year for Bella Lammers, but the pinnacle may not be far away.

“She is the best at making gravy.”

A woman who is led by her heart, when asked what her aspirations for her career ahead are, Lammers switches topic altogether, to tell me about her boyfriend, Luka.

“He does swimming, beatboxing, and he is a YouTuber.”

Her talents run deep. She has a karate green belt, is a rapper in her spare time, is training to be a dance tutor at Move, and dances herself with Jolt.

“I am funny, and I am a rapper.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Bella Lammers training in Rolleston with her father Coen Lammers watching.

Lammers’ cheek is contagious, and it is one of the things everyone around her knows about.

“Bella is amazing. Often they say, ‘oh you have a child with a disability it must be hard.’ But everyone who knows Bella knows she has got the most amazing life out of anyone I have ever met,” says her father.

“She never stops, she never complains. She works hard, she trains hard. She likes a cuddle too.”

While Bella says she is nervous about the Special Olympics, you won’t find her stumbling at the starting line.

“She likes new things, she’s really open to change. She gets nervous, but unlike a lot of young people these days, she just steps through any anxiety and just gets on with it.”

Dad, Richie and Dan are her heroes, but when asked whether this achievement might make Lammers a hero too, she agrees.

“Yes, I’m proud.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Bella Lammers will represent New Zealand at the special olympics in Berlin. Pictured after training in Rolleston with dad Coen Lammers.

The New Zealand team for the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, June 17-25:

Athletes;Athletics: Jamie Davidson (Manawatu), Joshua Taylor (Wairarapa), Matthew Di Leva (Wellington), Quentin Mahoney (Wellington), Natasha Chang (Howick-Pakuranga), Melissa Cash (North Taranaki), Hayley Little (Tauranga).

Basketball: Hayden Wilson (Manawatu), Nathan Winkelman (Canterbury), Laura Montgomery (Hutt Valley). Unified Partners: Reuben Tearle (Counties) & Jazmyn McGregor (Counties).

Bocce: Aaron Campbell (Horowhenua) and Blair Smith (North Canterbury).

Bowling: Joshua Ryan (Manawatu), Len Just (Tauranga), Shanae Dean (Counties), Kristie Sharp (Mana).

Equestrian: Chelsea Thorn (Manukau), Samantha Shepherd (Canterbury)

Football: Conor McCarthy (Hutt Valley), Louis Edwards (Kapiti), Cole Jennings (Kapiti), JP Roux (Auckland), Finn McNally (Waikato), Ash Coley (Mana), Connor Spinks (Mana), Todd Neal (Hutt Valley), Shane Hewitt (Otago), Kyle Scandlyn (Waikato)

Golf: Mitchell Brown (Auckland)

Powerlifting: Ryan Stewart (Otago), Lynett Williams (Southland), Caroline Tangitau (Tauranga)

Swimming: Matthew Smith (Te Awamutu), Jessie Williams (Manawatu), Isabella Lammers (Canterbury), Haven Drinnan (North Canterbury)