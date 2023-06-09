Elite sports trainer Andrew Maclennan had secret sexual relationship with schoolgirl 24 years younger

A prominent trainer who has worked with top athletes and elite teams has been named over his secret sexual relationship with a Year 13 school student he first met when she was 15.

Andrew Ronald Maclennan, a former teacher at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School and Christ’s College in Christchurch, became a full-time speed and strength coach in about 2005.

His curriculum vitae boasts stints coaching the Crusaders, Canterbury Flames, the New Zealand Hockey team and New Zealand rowing. Athletes like decathlon Olympian Rebecca Wardell and Black Cap Shane Bond credit him with their success. He recently coached Rosie Elliot to a New Zealand record time in the 200m sprint. He offers personal training sessions at Les Mills gym in Christchurch. In his bio he describes his style as “intense”.

The gym has removed his profile today with the page now saying the page ‘is taking a rest day’. The company has been approached for comment on the case.

Supplied The Les Mills site when you click on Andrew Maclennan's profile page

The New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal initially, after a hearing in 2019, decided it lacked jurisdiction and dismissed charges of serious misconduct against Maclennan laid by the Teaching Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee. The committee appealed to the Christchurch District Court in November last year with Judge Chris Tuohy ruling Maclennan, now 56, had committed serious misconduct in the last five months of 2008, when he was in fact still a registered teacher.

“The maintenance of a full-scale secret sexual relationship with a much older man against the very firm wishes of her parents while she was only 17 years old, living at home and still at school was bound to result in adverse effects on Student A,” Judge Tuohy said.

A summary of facts shows Maclennan first met Student A, then 15, at an athletics camp in late 2006 and coached her for about three months, also tutoring her in maths. Her parents heard rumours about Maclennan, then 39, having relationships with young girls and asked another coach to raise it with him.

Maclennan ended the coaching relationship with Student A who was not told the reason. Her behaviour deteriorated and she and Maclennan remained in touch secretly throughout 2007 against the wishes of her parents. He told her she would not be able to make it in athletics without his help.

Her parents asked him to stop contact, and he promised not to see their daughter again. However, contact continued.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Maclennan was a finalist in the Coach of the Year category in the 2009 Canterbury Sports Awards.

Maclennan bought her a necklace when she turned 17 in March 2008, and kissed her. A month later the relationship became sexual. Student A’s parents again warned him off.

However, she and Maclennan began to meet four or five times a week usually at night with Student A sneaking out of the house to go to his flat. He lent her money and picked her up from school and told her to sit in the back so people wouldn’t see them together.

Student A’s relationship with her parents deteriorated and her school grades suffered. Her parents got a solicitor to write to Maclennan to request he cease contact immediately. Maclennan agreed, but the relationship continued.

The 17-year-old became depressed, started self harming and received counselling. Maclennan told her not to say anything that would get them in trouble. He threatened to take his own life.

On occasion Maclennan told Student A she shouldn’t spend time with him as it was ruining her chances of living life as a teenager but she said she would rather spend time with him.

David Alexander/The Press Javelin 241104 DA Coach Andrew Maclennan with Rebecca Wardell, Canterbury athlete, training with the javelin for the heptathlon, in Christchurch. sports

After the parents complained to Athletics New Zealand in August 2008, Maclennan met with two officials. He said Student A had initiated the contact and denied the relationship was sexual. He agreed not to contact her again and said he would tell her parents if she contacted him. He did not honour his promise.

In January 2008, Student A moved cities. The next month found she was pregnant with Maclennan’s baby. She had an abortion. She turned 18 in 2009 and the relationship continued.

Maclennan, a Coach of the Year finalist in the 2009 Canterbury Sports Awards, told the tribunal Student A was continually talking about sex and asking to have sex.

“I declined on numerous occasions.”

“[She] was a very willing participant and very sexual person,” he said.

He said Student A was an extremely anxious and demanding person.

“[She] sent me hundreds of text messages most days and was very difficult to shake off. Her relationship with her parents was worsening and this seemed to be taking a toll on her. She was looking to me to replace what her parents weren’t doing and offer her guidance and support.”

Maclennan was involved with the Rangi Ruru Girls’ School rowing programme, which culminated with the school winning the Star Trophy at the 2006 National Secondary School’s regatta.

“Andrew has been responsible for much of the off water strength and circuit based training again in an environment with limited resources,” the programme director said in a testimonial on Maclennan’s website.

In another website testimonial, cricketer Shane Bond said “Andrew went out of his way to help” and was personable and professional.

Black Fern Stephanie Mortimer said, in a testimonial published on Maclennan’s website – believed to have been made many years ago - that she worked with him for four years with “huge benefit to my performance”.

Olympian Wardell said, in a testimonial, that Maclennan took her from being a “mediocre athlete” to the world champs and national records.

She described him as passionate, having high standards and “always looking for new innovative solutions”.

Attempts to contact Maclennan have been unsuccessful. Les Mills has removed his bio from its website since this story was published.

