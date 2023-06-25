'I genuinely love it': Another Mexted enjoys the rough and tumble of rugby

Hamish Mexted has one of the most well-known monikers in Wellington rugby.

A “distant cousin” of former All Black great number eight Murray Mexted, he clocked up his 100th premier game on Saturday.

Unlike his famous cousin, Hamish has no pretensions as a player, instead preferring to referee the game he loves.

The old cliché that refereeing is the best way to watch rugby applies to Mexted, who believes the role is undervalued and more people should give it a go.

Not only has it given him the opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world – Ardie Savea, Tana Umaga, Piri Weepu and Jonah Lomu - it has also provided many life skills that have helped him as a chartered accountant.

Conflict management, decision-making, following a game plan, as well as fitness, are all skills picked up by whistle-blowers.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post ‘I was a hopeless rugby player,’ says Mexted. ‘My career was brief, very brief.’

Growing up in Tawa, his journey to become one of Wellington’s top referees was not the one you would expect with a surname synonymous with the local rugby club.

“I was a hopeless rugby player. My career was brief, very brief. I played a couple of seasons but passing and running with a rugby ball was not my thing.”

Instead, he thrived on the football field, but having grown up in a household where rugby was supreme, he still loved the game.

His father, Lance Mexted, eventually got sick of him screaming at the TV, telling the ref what to do, and offered some advice.

“He said ‘if you are so good, why don’t you give it a nudge’.”

Mexted took his advice and at 18, refereed his first game, a lower-grade grading match involving Upper Hutt and Newlands colleges.

“It was a total non-event as a game but it was just awesome to be part of it.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Mexted refereed his first game at 18.

As a referee, Mexted says, you get to see the nuances that spectators often don’t see or understand.

It’s his role to make sure the players enjoy the game and have the opportunity to play to their game plan.

He soon found out that some of the best players were also the best referees.

His first premier game came in 2004, a Hardham Cup match involving Oriental-Rongotai​ and Johnsonville, whose playmaker, Corey Burt​, was quick to recognise his inexperience.

“He was a helluva nice guy and he had me on a string.”

In the early years of his career there were a number of players, including Pōneke’s Richard Watt, Eugene Smith from Petone and Earl Va’a​ who were real characters, and enjoyed giving Mexted advice.

Although he gave it his best shot, and refereed in Hong Kong and Japan, he never got the call-up for higher honours.

“I wanted it 100% but for whatever reason, I was deemed not good enough.”

Having made it clear he wanted to referee at the highest level, rejection was not easy to deal with but like a player, he just had to keep going.

“I had to keep my head up and my bum down, it was pretty public what I was trying to achieve.”

Stuff Johnsonville’s Corey Burt was always keen to give a new ref some advice. (File Pic)

In 2013, he controlled the Jubilee Cup final between Oriental-Rongotai and Tawa, and decided to hang up his boots.

“That [the final] was a great experience and work was pretty chaotic, and I just needed some space.”

Twins arrived shortly after, but in 2022 he decided to lace the boots up again.

At 39, he is enjoying it more than ever and plans to keep going as long as he is still having fun.

“It is a great privilege and I genuinely love it. God knows I would not have got to this level as a player.”

As for the now-infamous Hurricanes non try against the Brumbies, he displays a nice side step.

Rugby, Mexted says, is made up of many contestable decisions and if Jordie Barrett had passed the ball or the Hurricanes had not given away soft tries, in the first half, the final result would not have come down to a call in extra time.

His contribution to rugby goes beyond what he does on the paddock. He coaches junior rugby and uses his accounting skills as a director of Wellington Rugby.

Chartered Accountants ANZ Country boss Peter Vial says it’s a tough time for sport, and it is good to see Mexted using his financial expertise to help Wellington Rugby.

On Saturday, he marked his 100th game with a match between Old Boys University and Paremata-Plimmerton​ won by