New Zealand grabs a record medal haul at the Special Olympics, with athletes arriving home

Swimmer Bella Lammers is hoping to compete at the Special Olympics in Berlin.

New Zealand’s star athletes at the Special Olympics in Berlin are arriving home with a record 34-medal haul.

It was the country’s most successful result at the games, bringing in five golds, 17 silver and 12 bronze medals.

It was also our biggest contingent with 39 athletes in the team.

The Kiwis joined 7000 other athletes with a disability from 190 countries who competed across 26 sports.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games are the largest inclusive sports event on the planet.

New Zealand team media manager Coen Lammers said every athlete was out for a medal, but the games were about the experience for each individual.

”Every athlete in Berlin wanted to win a medal, but those who finished eighth also put their hands in the air to celebrate and walked away with big smile on their face. “

SUPPLIED/Stuff The New Zealand team reeling in 34 medals all up.

”Most mainstream athletes would not be able to contemplate the challenges many Special Olympics athletes have to overcome, physically and mentally, just to be able to play sport and then make it all the way to the World Summer Games.”

Southland powerlifter Lynett Williams grabbed an impressive four medals, a gold, two silvers and a bronze in the over 84kg class.

Williams said she had “a dream” to go to the WSG one day and win a gold medal in powerlifting, and as she took out the gold she told her coach Sonia Manaena, “I did it coach”, “I am proud”.

Williams is a multi-sport athlete with Special Olympics Southland Rowing as well.

Lammers’ daughter Bella, 21, competes in several swimming events at her first Olympics and gained a bronze medal in the Kiwi relay in the pool.

The tournament attracted 80,000 people for the opening ceremony alone, 250,000 across the week and millions of viewers on ESPN.

The games featured 26 sports over ten days.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Bella Lammers of Christchurch gained her bronze medal in the relay.

“Making friends is one of the key reasons most athletes want to come to the World Summer Games, whether they are in your team or the opponents,” said Lammers.

The New Zealand team for the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, June 17-25:

Athletics: Jamie Davidson (Manawatu), Joshua Taylor (Wairarapa), Matthew Di Leva (Wellington), Quentin Mahoney (Wellington), Natasha Chang (Howick-Pakuranga), Melissa Cash (North Taranaki), Hayley Little (Tauranga).

Basketball: Hayden Wilson (Manawatu), Nathan Winkelman (Canterbury), Laura Montgomery (Hutt Valley). Unified Partners: Reuben Tearle (Counties) & Jazmyn McGregor (Counties).

Bocce: Aaron Campbell (Horowhenua) and Blair Smith (North Canterbury).

Bowling: Joshua Ryan (Manawatu), Len Just (Tauranga), Shanae Dean (Counties), Kristie Sharp (Mana).

Equestrian: Chelsea Thorn (Manukau), Samantha Shepherd (Canterbury)

Football: Conor McCarthy (Hutt Valley), Louis Edwards (Kapiti), Cole Jennings (Kapiti), JP Roux (Auckland), Finn McNally (Waikato), Ash Coley (Mana), Connor Spinks (Mana), Todd Neal (Hutt Valley), Shane Hewitt (Otago), Kyle Scandlyn (Waikato)

Golf: Mitchell Brown (Auckland)

Powerlifting: Ryan Stewart (Otago), Lynett Williams (Southland), Caroline Tangitau (Tauranga)

Swimming: Matthew Smith (Te Awamutu), Jessie Williams (Manawatu), Isabella Lammers (Canterbury), Haven Drinnan (North Canterbury)