Christchurch should host Commonwealth Games, mayor Phil Mauger says

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says the city and New Zealand should share hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday that the state was withdrawing its bid after the cost spiralled from A$2.6 billion to at least A$6b (NZ$6.5b), blindsiding sporting authorities.

In an interview with Chris Lynch Media, Mauger said Christchurch already had lots of facilities to enable it to host the Games in three years, and that the city’s stadium and controversial Metro Sports facility would be finished by then.

He suggested Christchurch could “share the love” around the country, and that rowing and cycling could be held in Cambridge or Invercargill.

Asked where Christchurch would get the sort of money that Andrews baulked at, Mauger told Chris Lynch: “He (Andrews) is going to build a lot of stuff.

“I wouldn’t say we have got $6b of stuff here, but we have got everything we need to be able to do it if we share it around.”

Pressed on where the city might get the money it would need to host the Games, the mayor said it wouldn’t need any, as “all the stuff’s already built”.

Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says the city wouldn’t need to find any more money to host the Commonwealth Games, as it already has sufficient facilities. (File photo)

Mauger said he lived across the road from the Games in 1974 when they were hosted in Christchurch, and the feel in the city was “outstanding”.

“I’m a fan for doing it in 2034, but now that Victoria have said enough’s enough, let’s see if we can jump in there,” he told Chris Lynch.

“The New Zealand Olympic Committee are the ones that push it and do it, and if they think there’s a glimmer of hope that we can, I think we should push in and do as much as we can.”

But the committee’s chief executive Nicki Nicol has already ruled out New Zealand being a replacement for the 2026 Games.

Christchurch’s new $683 million stadium, Te Kaha, is currently on schedule and set to open in April 2026, leaving little wriggle room for delays.

The Parakiore Metro Sports facility has been beset by problems, including cost blowouts and a company working on it going into liquidation.

The centre was initially set to be completed in late 2021 and cost $301m, but is now expected to be completed in spring 2024 and open in early 2025 at a cost of at least $317m.

The facility will have a 10-lane, 50m pool with 1000 seats for spectators, a diving pool, five hydroslides, and several indoor courts for various sports.