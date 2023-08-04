Early drinking discouraged before afternoon All Black test

The All Blacks during the test match with Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Dunedin.

A large liquor ban area remains in place around Forsyth Barr Stadium, as thousands of All Black fans descend on Dunedin before a rare Saturday afternoon test match.

That liquor ban was put in place prior to the opening FIFA Women’s World Cup match, at the renamed Dunedin Stadium, and will remain in place until midnight on Saturday.

The test match against Australia will kick-off on Saturday at 2.35pm.

Due to that earlier time police were urging ticket holders who wanted to get into the ground to moderate their alcohol consumption, and utilise public transport options.

‘’We are mindful of when people start drinking, some people will start drinking at lunchtime prior to the game,’’ Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

That comes as extra police had been rostered on, with an increased number of checkpoints to operate around the city.

Police were urging those fans to make sure they ate, drank non-alcoholic drinks, and remember to ‘’enjoy the game’’.

The liquor ban area includes Albany Street, Harbour Terrace, Butts Road and Anzac Ave. Anyone caught with alcohol inside that area could be liable for a $250 fine.