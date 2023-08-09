The good, the bad, and the ugly of the All Blacks' World Cup squad

READER REPORT: When I think back to 2019, and the All Blacks' ultimate World Cup failing, I think selection played a massive part.

Leaving aside what I see as the controversial selection of Scott Barrett,, it's the likes of his older brother Beauden Barrett's role (and similar players of his calibre and experience) that will matter in the side of 2023.

Why? Well, I recall even Sir Steve Hansen admitting that he made a monumental stuff up in leaving Ben Smith out of the match day 23 in that semifinal.Yes, a vital tackle was missed in that game that led to that storming early try. Given Ben Smith's stellar defensive game, I would have put money on him standing up in the second line of defence.

And we all know that defence wins major titles such as a Rugby World Cup. Whoever leaks the fewer tries is going to win in the end.



As for the selections for this year's World Cup, I'm happy to add to the list of disgruntled and concerned, but only in a couple of areas. Overall though, I think it's a strong squad.



First, and the most obvious to all it seems, is the halfback position. Should Aaron Smith become injured in the early minutes of the knockout stages, our chances dip significantly. I'm not the only one who believes the All Blacks are severely short in this position. Finlay Christie was shown up in Bledisloe II and Cam Roigard is unproven on the big stage, in fairness to him.

Brad Weber is passionate, and outspoken at times, but he backs himself, and has some experience behind him. Furthermore, he outshone Christie throughout 2023 SuperRugby Pacific season for mine. I'm a bit puzzled as to why he's been left out. Who knows?

Weber has been given a lifeline of sorts, so you just never know. Bottom line is though, Aaron Smith remaining injury free through the tournament is vital.

Joe Allison Aaron Smith could be key to the All Blacks' World Cup hopes.

On to the rest.

I'm not convinced about the value Nepo Laulala brings. In my mind he's fortunate to be in the mix. One can only hope he finds a bit of form and a second wind.

Caleb Clarke? Meh. That's been thrashed around, but as a consolation, at least Leicester Fainga'anuku is on the plane. Would have been a travesty should he have missed out. He could be the bolter.

Another area of weakness could unfold should Richie Mo'unga sustain an injury. I, for one, am not a Damian McKenzie fan.

Yes, McKenzie had a stellar Super Rugby season, but test rugby seems to keep exposing his weaknesses. Besides some aimless kicking and exposure in defence (he was run over in the Wallabies' second try in Bledisloe II) he, at times, runs sideways away from his support.

Sure, he can win games. But, equally, he can be a liability in the pressure cooker. We witnessed that last weekend. Had he been kept on the park, I don't believe the All Blacks would have scraped the win.

Anyway, he's there, but for the pool game run on sides only would be my hope.



Lastly, leadership. Sam Cane is not in the same league as the great Richie McCaw, and if it were my choice, I'd have handed Sam Whitelock the captaincy.

However, it's no secret that Ian Foster has remained loyal to him, so I'd be more than happy to eat the humble pie should he be the one holding aloft the Webb Ellis Cup come November.

Cane was shown up in the pressure cooker of finals footy in Super Rugby Pacific, but I think he would've learnt from that. He puts his body on the line. No one can doubt that.



So there you have it. All in all, I think we have a healthy mix of experience, mongrel, youth, and x-factor that can do the job.

Time for the country to get behind them! Go lads!