Swimmer Erika Fairweather takes supreme Māori Sports Awards prize in star-studded field

Erika Fairweather, pictured swimming at the world championships in Japan, is Māori Sportsperson of the Year for 2023. (File photo).

Rising swimming star Erika Fairweather has beaten Dame Lisa Carrington and a bunch of world champions to the supreme prize at the Māori Sports Awards.

Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), a world championships bronze medallist, won the junior sportswoman title at the black-tie awards ceremony, organised by the Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust, at Mauao/Mount Manuganui on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old, from Ōtepoti/Dunedin, smashed the World Cup Series record for the women’s 400m freestyle by more than three seconds and is only the fifth woman to go sub-four minutes for the 400m freestyle at the world championships.

Fairweather also claimed the prestigious Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sportsperson of the Year award, Rongomaraeroa, which all finalists were eligible for.

Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) – voted the most influential Māori sportsperson of the last 30 years in 2021 – took the senior sportswoman prize after three gold medals at the 2023 world canoe sprint championships.

The 34-year-old from Ōhope topped a star-studded field of wāhine, including track sprint sensation Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui), White Ferns cricketer Suzie Bates (Ngāi Tahu), Black Ferns sevens star and NRLW player Tyla Nathan-Wong (Ngāpuhi) and Black Ferns captain and former World Rugby Player of the Year Ruahei Demant (Ngāti Awa, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Whakatōhea).

WORLD AQUATICS/TWITTER Erika Fairweather beat a big-name rival to clinch third place and break four minutes in the 400m freestyle at the world championships.

James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Tainui), who captained the Kiwis to a record 30-0 win over Australia last month and won a third consecutive NRL title with the Penrith Panthers, was the senior sportsman of the year.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kiwis rugby league captain James Fisher-Harris, pictured leading a haka in the Pacific Championship, is Māori Sportsman of the Year.

He headed off newly-retired All Blacks great Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu), Black Caps bowler Trent Boult (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou) and mountain bike world champion Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa).

Boxer Mea Motu (Te Rarawa) was one of six Māori world champions honoured at the ceremony and her 16-year-old son Davey Motu (Te Rarawa) – one of Aotearoa’s most promising lawn bowlers – won the junior sportsman award.

Other big winners included world para swimming champion and record holder Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi), Rugby World Cup referee Ben O’Keeffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua) in the umpire-referee category, Chiefs and Māori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan ((Ngāti Rangi)

Whakaata Māori will screen delayed coverage of the awards ceremony in a two-hour special screening on Sunday at 6.30pm.

The 2023 Māori Sports Awards scholarship recipients and winners – as listed on the Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust’s Māori Sports Awards website – are:

MĀORI EDUCATION TRUST SCHOLARSHIP

Jayda Maniapoto (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto), Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa | Massey University, Manawatū – rugby, rugby sevens, rugby league, touch.

SKILLS ACTIVE MĀORI SPORTS SCHOLARSHIP: Reece Cobb (Waikato, Tainui), Tauranga – gymnastics

TE TOI HUAREWA | MĀORI PARA ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi), Whangārei – para-swimming.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Cameron Leslie with a gold medal at the world para swimming championships.

MĀUI TIKITIKI-Ā-TARANGA | MĀORI SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR: Titia Graham (Ngāi Tūhoe), Hamilton – rugby league.

TE ARATIATIA | MĀORI SPORTS UMPIRE/REFEREE OF THE YEAR: Ben O’Keeffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – rugby.

TE MARU Ō TŪMATAUENGA | MĀORI SPORTS COACH OF THE YEAR: Clayton McMillan (Ngāti Rangi), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – rugby.

NGĀ IKA Ā WHIRO | MĀORI SPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Aotearoa Māori Women’s Fours team – lawn bowls.

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | MĀORI WORLD CHAMPION TEAM: Aotearoa Wāhine Junior 16 team (V6), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mea Motu celebrates her win over Ellen Simwaka in their IBO world super bantamweight title bout in Auckland.

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | INDIVIDUAL MĀORI WORLD CHAMPIONS:

Marea Mea Motu (Te Rarawa), Whangārei – boxing.

Te Arani Moana (Lani) Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – boxing.

Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa), Kemureti | Cambridge – mountain bike cross country.

Laquiesha Clifford (Ngāpuhi), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – 8 ball pool.

Tuhoto Ariki Pene (Te Arawa), Rotorua – mountain biking.

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama.

TE TAMĀHINE-Ā-PAPATŪĀNUKU | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR: Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming

TE TAMA-Ā-RANGINUI | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR: David (Davey) Motu (Te Rarawa), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – lawn bowls

HINEAHUONE | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour – canoe racing

TE TAMA-Ā-TANENUIĀRANGI | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Tainui), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby league

RONGOMARAEROA | ALBIE PRYOR MEMORIAL MĀORI SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming