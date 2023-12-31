Sporting roll of honour: All Blacks and world champions head list of stars who died in 2023

The 1970s All Blacks centre Bruce Robertson was among a list of well-known sports stars who died in 2023.

The sporting world lost some legendary New Zealand and international personalities in 2023.

All Blacks greats Bruce Robertson and Tane Norton were included in the roll of honour, along with the oldest-ever All Black, Roy Roper, who died a month after his 100th birthday.

The international list featured Sir Bobby Charlton, arguably England’s greatest post-war footballer, ex-England midfielder and manager Terry Venables, high jump champion and jumping technique innovator Dick Fosbury and three members of the 1959 British and Irish Lions rugby team, one of the most popular sides to tour New Zealand.

New Zealand netball lost two leading coaches in former world champion mentor Taini Jamison and influential Southlander Robyn Broughton.

Grant Turner – forever remembered for a spectacular goal in Sydney on the All Whites’ journey to the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain – was also mourned after a long spell with cancer.

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand was among the mourners outside Old Trafford paying tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton.

SPORTING ROLL OF HONOUR

JANUARY

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Cambridge Stud owner Sir Patrick Hogan with a horse at a yearlings sale.

SIR PATRICK HOGAN, 83

Legendary thoroughbred racehorse breeder Sir Patrick Hogan, 83, established the Cambridge Stud in Waikato and owned champion sires Sir Tristram and Zabeel. Knighted in 2000, Hogan was widely hailed as the most influential personality in New Zealand racing for four decades.

BRUCE MURRAY, 82

An overflowing auditorium at Tawa College farewelled former New Zealand cricketer Bruce Alexander Grenfell (Bag or Bags) Murray. The grandfather of current White Ferns Melie and Jess Kerr made 598 test runs in 13 tests between 1968 and 1971 and was part of the first New Zealand team to win a test series in Pakistan in 1969.The Wellingtonian became a prominent administrator and was principal of Naenae College and Tawa College.

KEITH THOMSON, 81

The Christchurch teacher became a double international in the late 1960s after playing two cricket tests for New Zealand and representing his country in hockey. He played alongside brother Bill for the Black Sticks at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. As a cricketer, he was known for crouching at the batting crease, sinking lower and lower in his stance as the bowler approached.

KEN SCOTLAND, 86

The British and Irish Lions fullback introduced instep goal kicking to Kiwi rugby crowds and was named as one of the players of the year of the 1959 season for his dazzling attacks on tour. Scotland won 27 caps for Scotland and also played test cricket for his country.

DAVID DUCKHAM, 76

Getty Images David Duckham of the British Lions rugby team in 1971.

A dashing England winger who lit up the 1971 British and Irish Lions’ first series win in New Zealand.

GERRIE COETZEE, 67

Lung cancer felled South Africa’s champion boxer, who became the first African to win the world heayvweight title in 1983. Dubbed the Boksburg Bomber or the Bionic Hand, Coetzee won back his world crown from Leon Spinks in 1984.

GIANLUCA VIALLI, 58

A Serie A champion with Sampdoria and Juventus and a FA Cup winner with Chelsea in the 1990s, the gifted striker later managed Chelsea and Watford. Died five years after being first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

FEBRUARY

John Selkirk/Stuff Grant Turner was a star of the first All Whites team to make a World Cup finals in 1982.

GRANT TURNER, 64

Famous for his spectacular goals on the Road to Spain 1982 campaign, the All Whites great’s legacy will forever be his powerful 12m headed goal in a 2-0 win over Australia in Sydney in 1981. The ‘worldie’ is still one of the finest goals by a New Zealander. Turner, who died from cancer, gave a colourful interview to Stuff in 2002.

PETER WOLFENDEN, 88

New Zealand harness racing luminary Peter Wolfenden was famous for steering 1960s pacer Cardigan Bay to worldwide fame as the first standardbred horse to rack up $1 million in winnings. “Wolfie’, a NZ Sports of Fame inductee,’ drove 1762 race winners in New Zealand, and a Harness Racing NZ obituary revealed he appeared with Cardigan Bay on American television’s Ed Sullivan Show.

JIM SAVAGE, 86

A New Zealand Paralympic Games pioneer in 1968, Kawerau-based Savage, who contracted polio in his youth, won shot put bronze medals at the 1972 and 1976 Paralympics.

MARCH

AP Dick Fosbury uses his ‘Fosbury Flop’ technique to clear the bar on his way to the 1968 Olympic Games high jump gold medal.

DICK FOSBURY, 76

An American high jumper who won the 1968 Olympic gold medal and pioneered a new style - the Fosbury Flop J-shaped backward leap - still in vogue today.

RALPH ROBERTS, 87

A New Zealand sailor at the 1960 and 1968 Olympics, Roberts went on to manage the Kiwi sailing team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and was New Zealand chef de mission at Barcelona in 1992.

Stuff Australian rugby league legend John Sattler.

JOHN SATTLER, 80

An Australian rugby league captain noted for his toughness, including playing with his jaw broken in three places in South Sydney’s 1970 NSW grand final win over Manly.

KYLE WHITE, 53

A NRL forward in the early 1980s, White’s death was attributed to the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is often linked to head trauma.

JUST FONTAINE, 89

Getty Images France’s Just Fontaine was a scoring machine at the 1958 World Cup finals.

A French footballer, who upstaged everyone, including Pele, by scoring 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup finals - still a FIFA tournament record.

APRIL

TAINI JAMISON, 95

Marty Melville/Photosport New Zealand's Katrina Grant (L) and captain Laura Langman (R) talk in 2014 with Taini Jamison, the 1967 Silver Ferns’ world championship winning coach.

The first Māori to coach the Silver Ferns, Jamison led the New Zealand netballers to their first world title in 1967. Won 18 of 20 tests from 1967 to 1971. Her 90% winning percentage remains a Silver Ferns record. The Silver Ferns play for the Taini Jamison Trophy whenever they meet international teams other than Australia.

BUSHWHACKER BUTCH (ROBERT MILLER), 78

Luke Williams/Facebook Bob 'Butch' Miller (R) with Luke Williams in 2015 after The Bushwhackers, a Kiwi tag team, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

A zany professional boxer, who once quipped that Australian movie character Crocodile Dundee “had nothing on me’’, Miller was a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer noted for his partnership with fellow Kiwi Luke Williams. Born with club feet, he overcame surgeries to compete on the Kiwi circuit in the 1960s before finding fame overseas. A fighter throughout, he overcame a life-threatening Staph infection and claimed he had eaten road kill in the United States.

ROSS MURRAY, 89

Top Kiwi amateur golfer who represented his country for 16 years from the 1950s to 1970s. Played at seven Eisenhower Trophy Tournaments and was twice the leading amateur at the New Zealand Open.

CRAIG BREEN, 33

The Irish rally car driver was killed during testing for a race in Croatia after his car slid off a slippery road surface and struck a fence post.

MAY

BRUCE ROBERTSON, 71

PHOTOSPORT All Blacks centre Bruce Robertson (R) on the 1976 tour to South Africa.

The Prince of Centres played 34 All Blacks tests from 1972 to 1981 as a supremely skilled midfield back. Earned widespread respect for refusing to play against the 1981 Springboks due to his abhorrence of apartheid. A teacher who later became a successful coaching director for the Counties, Auckland and Northland rugby unions.

JOHN LOVEDAY, 74

A chiropractor who played seven games at lock - but no tests - on the 1978 All Blacks tour of Britain, Loveday was a mainstay of the Manawatū pack during its 1970s Ranfurly Shield heyday.

BILLY GUYTON, 33

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Billy Guyton running the ball up for Tasman against Otago in 2017.

A former Māori All Blacks halfback who played Super Rugby for the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes and NPC for Tasman, died in Nelson where he had been coaching the Mako’s Farah Palmer Cup women’s team.

SUE MAROROA, 32.

The Auckland-born chess player represented New Zealand at five Olympiads and England at the 2014 Olympiad. A former rugby player in Sheffield, England, she died soon after the birth of her second child.

JIM BROWN, 87

A NFL champion and three-time MVP who later became an actor, starring in the war movie The Dirty Dozen, and a civil rights activist who founded the Black Economics Network.

JUNE

GORDON MCQUEEN, 70

A Scottish centreback who played for Leeds and Manchester United who later became a coach and a popular TV pundit. Suffered from dementia in his final years, which his family believed was linked to repeated heading n his playing career

ETHNA ROUSE, 85

A left-handed batter and accomplished slip fielder, the Cantabrian played two tests and several ODIs for the New Zealand women’s team in the early 1970s and won a National Volunteer Coach award in 2007 for coaching young cricket, netball and tennis players.

TERE LIVINGSTONE, 32

Supplied Tere Livingstone playing rugby league for Papamoa.

The Bay of Plenty rugby league player died five days after suffering a major brain injury while playing for the Papamoa club.

RALE RASIC, 85

A Serbian-Australia football personality, who coached the Socceroos to the 1974 World Cup finals in Germany.

BEV RISMAN, 85

A double England rugby union and rugby league international who was part of the star-studded 1959 British and Irish Lions backline in New Zealand.

JULY

JANE TE HIRA, 95

A multi-talented sportswoman who represented New Zealand at basketball, hockey and softball in the 1950s.

GREIG OLIVER, 58

A former Scotland rugby international who was killed in a paragliding accident in South Africa where he was watching his son play at the Under-20 World Cup.

CLIVE ROWLANDS, 85

A halfback who captained Wales on debut, he later coached his country on the 1969 tour of New Zealand and to a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1971.

AUGUST

TANE NORTON, 81

Stuff Tane Norton (L) with Bill Bush after a Māori All Blacks win.

The All Blacks’ first-choice hooker from 1971 to 1977 when ended his career as captain of the series win against the British and Irish Lions. The popular Linwood legend and commercial tomato grower became president of the Canterbury and New Zealand rugby unions and was a strong advocate of Māori rugby.

ABE JACOBS, 95

A Chatham Islander who had a 30-year career on the amateur and pro wrestling stage. Known as the Red Pimpernel, he perfected a “Kiwi Roll’ submission hold. Moved to the United States in the 1950s and died in Charlotte, North Carolina.

RON PALENSKI, 78

Mary-Jo Tohill/Stuff War historian and journalist Ron Palenski of Dunedin, speaking at the Anzac Day dawn service at Clinton in 2017.

Just months before his death, the former sports journalist, author and historian was inducted into the New Zealand Sports of Hall, which he managed in Dunedin for 20 years.

PETER DIXON, 79

An athletic English backrower who played in the British and Irish Lions’ test series winning team against the All Blacks in 1971.

KYLE TURNER, 31

A second rower who played 91 NRL games for South Sydney and was in the Rabbitohs’ winning 2014 NRL grand final team. Died suddenly in his hometown, Coonabarabran, where he had been a physical education teacher after being released by the Rabbitohs in 2019.

SEPTEMBER

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Former All Black Roy Roper before his 100th birthday in August.

ROY ROPER, 100

A Taranaki outside back who had five tests in 1949 and 1950 and became the first All Black to reach his 100th birthday. Died a month after marking that milestone.

TONY KREFT, 78

A powerful prop and mainstay of the Otago scrum, Kreft was called up from Ranfurly to represent the All Blacks on the 1968 tour of Australia where he played one test.

ROBYN BROUGHTON, 80

Michael Bradley/Stuff Southern Sting coach Robyn Broughton and Liana Barrett-Chase celebrate their National Bank Cup grand final win in 2007.

The Southland teacher was one of NZ netball’s most successful domestic coaches, leading the Southern String to seven national titles and three runner-up positions between 1998 and 2007. Coached New Zealand to the World Fastnet title in 2010 and a World Seven selection to victory over Australia in 2009 and had three years as Silver Ferns assistant-coach.

HEATH STREAK, 49

The pace bowler was Zimbabwe’s leading wicket taker and later coached his country before being banned for eight years in 2021 for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption regulations. Died after suffering colon and liver cancer.

DAVID WATKINS, 81

A Welsh rugby wizard who played in Newport’s win over the 1963 All Blacks and captained the British and Irish Lions in two tests against the All Blacks in 1966. Later switched codes and had a successful rugby league career, representing Great Britain and Wales before coaching both teams.

OCTOBER

JASON WYNYARD, 49

James Allan/Supplied Jason Wynard taking part in a wood chopping event in Queenstown in 2015.

A giant of wood chopping and nine-time world champion who won 265 tiles in the timber sports arena. The father of Tall Blacks basketballer Tai Wynyard died from an aggressive form of lymphatic cancer.

THELMA TURNER, 94

Selected for the New Zealand outdoor basketball team in 1948, before the sport became known as netball. At 1.56m, she was one of the shortest goalshoots for the Silver Ferns (by comparison, Irene van Dijk was 1.93m).

KELLY HUTTON, 49

Former Canterbury netball who became a cancer awareness campaigner died four years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Uncredited/AP Sir Bobby Charlton was an England football superstar in the 1960s.

SIR BOBBY CHARLTON, 86

Widely acclaimed as England’s finest post-war footballer. The 86-year-old died in October after battling dementia. Charlton became a national icon after cheating death in the 1958 Munich air crash that claimed the lives of eight Manchester United teammates. He won the World Cup in 1966 alongside older brother Jackie Charlton, and captained Manchester United to victory in the 1968 European Cup final.

FRANCIS LEE, 79

A nuggety striker who won First Division, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup titles with Manchester City, Lee scored 10 goals in 27 England appearances and played alongside Bobby Charlton at the 1970 World Cup.

BISHAN SINGH BEDI, 77

A former India cricket captain and accurate, attacking left-arm spin bowler renowned for wearing a dastār Sikh turban on the pitch and for his forthright opinions on the game. In 1976, he lashed Wellington’s Basin Reserve as the “lousiest cricket ground in the world’’.

NOVEMBER

TERRY VENABLES, 80

TOM HEVEZI/AP Terry Venables as England assistant-coach in 2007.

Charismatic Cockney footballer who played for England and had success as manager of Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur before guiding England to the semifinals of the 1996 European championships.Venables co-authored five novels, created a TV detective series and had numerous business interests, including some failed ventures.

MELITA WILLIAMS, 29

Dave Rowland/Getty Melita Williams of North Harbour Hibiscus in action against Hawke’s Bay in 2022.

A North Harbour Hibiscus prop who played 15 games across three Farah Palmer Cup seasons between her debut in 2021 and her final match against Taranaki in August.

ARTHUR PARKIN, 71

A member of New Zealand’s only Olympic Games gold medal winning hockey team in 1976 at Montreal. Parkin was sentenced to jail in 2018 on two historic indecent assault charges, but had his sentence reduced to home detention by the Court of Appeal.

DECEMBER

Stuff Former Black Caps bowler Derek Stirling.

DEREK STIRLING, 62

A burly right-arm fast bowler who played six tests between 1984 and 1986, and might have played more but for a golden age of Kiwi seam bowling led by Sir Richard Hadlee. Gave long service to the sport as an age-group coach and as Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association chairman.

DR JOHN MCKAY, 80

Head coach/ manager of New Zealand boxing teams at three Olympic Games, including 1992 at Barcelona where a teenage David Tua earned a heavyweight bronze medal.

DES WHITE, 96

PHOTOSPORT Des Whyte at Carlaw Park where he wore the Auckland and Kiwis fullback jerseys with acclaim.

The fullback in the Kiwis’ Team of the Century, White broke numerous points scoring records as a deadly goalkicker and played 21 tests from 1950 to 1956 before coaching the Kiwis in 1961. Later became an insightful television commentator.

PETER BUSH, 93

If you saw an iconic All Blacks photo anytime after 1949, chances are ‘Bushy’ took it.

A proud West Coaster, who worked on newspapers around New Zealand, Bush followed the All Blacks home and abroad and was so trusted by the players and coaches he was allowed to shoot inside the inner sanctum dressing room.

SYD MILLAR, 89

The third member of the 1959 British and Irish Lions squad to New Zealand to die in 2023. From Ballymena in Northern Ireland, Millar was a three-time Lions tour prop who became chairman of the Irish Rugby Union and the International Rugby Board. Was in charge when the IRB awarded the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

CARL WEBB, 42

The former Broncos, Cowboys, Queensland and Australia rugby league forward, who also dabbled in boxing, died four days before Christmas after struggling with motor neurone disease for four years.