The billionaire baron backing the All Blacks, Manchester United and Formula One

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of the INEOS petrochemicals business has his company logo on All Blacks' training kit, as worn here by Ardie Savea.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s move into the English Premier League means the British billionaire is now set to be backing two of the world’s best known sporting team brands – the All Blacks and Manchester United.

The INEOS petrochemical company baron is poised to acquire a 25% stake in United – the 71-year-old entrepreneur’s favourite club as a boy in Failsworth, near Manchester

But Ratcliffe – reported to be one of Britain’s richest people with a fortune worth around $60 billion – had already had an interest in a stable of high-profile sporting institutions through his INEOS Sports division.

The Manchester United deal – still to be ratified by the Premier League – would see Ratcliffe inject $US 200 million ($NZ317 million) on completion and a further $US100 ($NZ159 million by the end of 2024.

An Associated Press report put the total eventual worth of the deal at $US1.6 billion ($NZ2.5 billion).

INEOS inked a six-year sponsorship deal with New Zealand Rugby in 2021, which saw it become the official performance partner of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Māori All Blacks, All Blacks XV and All Blacks Under-20s from 2022.

The INEOS logo appears on the back of the playing shorts and on the front of the training jerseys of each of those seven teams from 2022.

The value of the sponsorship deal was not revealed.

But INEOS was clearly attracted by the All Blacks’ sustained success.

“We’re delighted to partner with the All Blacks,’’ Ratcliffe said in 2021. “They have consistently shown the grit and determination needed to perform at the highest level of sport and there will be a lot that we can learn from them.”

Manchester United may be languishing in eighth place in the Premier League - 12 points behind leaders Arsenal – but they historically have a proud record of success with 20 English first division and Premier League titles and three European Champions Cup crowns.

Ratcliffe, it seems, likes to back proven winners.

He told The Times in 2023 that he did not take unnecessary chances.

“To give you an example, I won’t and would never jump out of an aeroplane, because you either live or die depending upon how well someone’s packed your parachute,” he said.

Daniel Cole/AP Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks on ahead of the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint Germain in Nice in 2019.

Manchester United will be Ratcliffe’s third big footballing venture. He bought the FC Lausannne-Sport club in Switzerland in 2017 and snapped up French Ligue Un side OGC Nice in 2019.

He also backs the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup yachting team led by four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One motor racing team featuring multiple former world champion Lewis Hamilton, and the iNEOS Grenadiers professional cycling team.

Sir Dave Brailsford – who coached Great Britain riders to eight Olympic gold medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics – runs the Grenadiers. He previously guided Team Sky to seven Tour de France titles.

Brailsford is Ratcliffe’s right-hand man at Ineos Sports and has been tipped to have an influential role in the Manchester United partnership.

INEOS’ sports sponsorships have not been without controversy.

An article on The Athletic website last February stated that two months after taking over Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland, INEOS redesigned the club crest, aligning the stylised ‘O’ in Sport with the ‘0’ in the company’s logo.

After complaints by fans, the INEOS ‘O’ was later removed.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mark Telea (L) in INEOS training gear at an All Blacks captain’s run in Dunedin in 2022.

When the All Blacks’ deal was announced in 2021, Greenpeace NZ campaigner Juressa Lee said: "In the thick of the climate crisis, it’s gutting to see NZ Rugby sign a sponsorship deal with an oil and gas polluting conglomerate like INEOS that is responsible for driving us deeper into the climate crisis, and fouling the oceans with plastic pollution.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, backed the decision to align with INEOS, however.

“We know that rugby in this country attracts a lot of scrutiny and any major decision we make comes with a fair degree of accountability as well,’’ Robinson told RNZ in 2021. “So, we expect that, we welcome it, we think it’s healthy for the game and for discussions within New Zealand and certainly we’re really comfortable with the due diligence we’ve done,” Robinson said.

INEOS proclaims on its website that it produces “some of the key chemicals and compounds that are fundamental to rugby’’ equipment, including tackle bags, post pads, smart vests, kicking tees, boots, mouth guards and earphones used by referees