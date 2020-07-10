Rugby league legend John Whittaker battling stage four tongue cancer

New Zealand rugby league legend John Whittaker is battling stage four cancer, his family has confirmed.

Whittaker, 70, is one of Wellington rugby league’s greatest ever players and was a staple for the Kiwis through the 1970s and early 1980s.

He has been diagnosed with stage four tongue cancer, which has spread to his lymph nodes, liver and prostate.

The father-of-two and grandfather-of-four has started a course of chemotherapy, which will be followed up with radiation treatment.

“Dad is stable at the moment, very mobile and coherent. But he experiences severe nerve pain which we try to control with medication,” daughter Tania Whittaker said.

“He just completed his second cycle yesterday (Thursday) for chemotherapy. So far no side effects.”

Supplied John Whittaker with Murphy Ioane, a former Randwick premier player, in 2019.

The family was scheduled to go on a cruise in March/April, to celebrate Whittaker’s 70th birthday, but Covid-19 put a hold on that.

Tania Whittaker also hopes to get her father to one last NRL game.

“He would love to go back to his homeland of Rarotonga at least once between treatments, with his daughters and grandchildren. And yes, maybe even an NRL game.”

Following his Kiwis career Whittaker, affectionately known as ‘Poppy’, played for his native Cook Island’s side in the 1986 Pacific Cup.

His early playing days began with the Randwick club, in Wellington, where he was a key contributor in multiple premierships from 1968, through to 1983.

He also earned a mammoth 73 caps for Wellington and 26 for the Kiwis.

His brother Andre Whittaker is the club chairman at Randwick, and said John was: “like the Sonny Bill Williams of his day, and is locally famous for his physical dominance on the park.

“Just a real freak athlete, tall, strong and very quick. If he had all the gym work players do now he would've (physically) looked a like Sonny to be honest,” Andre Whittaker said.

“John is an icon of not only our club, but rugby league in Wellington.

“And he’s had a massive impact off the field too, helping guide the next generation of players to be better men – he’s been like big brother of sorts to so many.”

George Wood/Getty-Images Andre Whittaker says his brother was like the Sonny Bill Williams of the 1970s.

Whittaker’s daughters Tania and Bianca launched a give a little page for their father, in attempt to raise money for medical treatments not covered by ACC.

Funds raised would be used to help with the cost of complementary therapies such as intravenous vitamin C, sauna treatments, Māori medicine and nutritional needs.

“Anything additional will be used to make him as comfortable as possible,” Tania added.