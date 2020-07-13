American football team 'Redskins' to change name

Activists say the term 'Redskins' is racist and offensive to Native Americans amid a wider push for racial justice in the US.

Less than two weeks after one of their most prominent corporate sponsors urged a name change, American football team “the Redskins” are set to drop the moniker.

The Washington team’s owner, Daniel Snyder, plans to shortly announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the announcement of a pending change had not been made.

Alex Brandon/AP Snyder has long ignored requests of Native American tribes and other organisations to change the name.

The new name remains unknown, but Warriors, Red Wolves and Redtails have ranked among the post popular choices among fans on social media.

Snyder has long ignored requests of Native American tribes and other organisations to change the name because some deem the term offensive, citing the fact that the dictionary classifies it as a racial slur.

In 2013, Snyder, who grew up cheering for the team and purchased it in 1999, told USA TODAY Sports that he would "NEVER" change the name.

He and the team have maintained that the name was intended to honour Native Americans.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Reports have surfaced Washington's minority owners also had encouraged Snyder to make a change.

They pointed to a 2016 Washington Post survey found nine-of-10 Native Americans polled had no problem with the name.

However, opposing Native American tribes questioned the accuracy of that research.

As the climate in the country has changed to a place of greater awareness of racial insensitivities, the Redskins name debate returned to the spotlight.

A group of investors urged FedEx, Nike and Pepsi to join their fight to change the name.

AP Coach Ron Rivera said he hoped the new name could be in place by the start of the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced Washington's minority owners also had encouraged Snyder to make a change.

He had turned a deaf ear until FedEx, whose president and chairman Fred Smith owns a stake of the team, publicly demanded a change on July 2.

The following day, Snyder issued a team statement that he would be conducting a thorough review of the matter.

Shortly after, coach Ron Rivera told the Post he hoped the new name could be in place by the start of the 2020 season, and revealed he and Snyder shared a goal of honouring Native American culture and the military with the selection of the new name.

