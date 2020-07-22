NZ Rugby reviewing guidelines as World Rugby finds trans-athletes pose physical risk in women's game

Trans athletes would not be able to represent New Zealand in women’s rugby under new proposed guidelines

New Zealand Rugby is undertaking a review of its transgender athlete guidelines to protect those in the sport.

This follows research conducted by World Rugby earlier this year that found trans-athletes pose a physical risk to those playing women’s rugby. World Rugby is reviewing its guidelines, which are yet to be adopted by NZR.

NZR’s COO Nicki Nicol said an internal review team, consisting of members from the respect and inclusion teams, legal and medical teams, has been established to address the guidelines which currently allows transgender women to participate in women’s rugby.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Nicki Nicol said NZR is currently reviewing its guidelines regarding participation of trans-athletes in women’s rugby

She said the review will address contact rugby but it will not look to ban trans-athletes from women’s competitions.

“It’s quite complex. We got to make sure we do appropriate due diligence and care around this decision,” she said.

“[The World Rugby guidelines] look at some restrictions for trans-women. World Rugby has encouraged us all to come up with a policy that is appropriate for our market.”

READ MORE:

* Trans women face ban from playing women's rugby

* Former Australian Olympian Tamsyn Lewis targets trans-athletes' participation in women's sport

* Piers Morgan slams Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard: 'Women's rights to basic fairness and equality are getting destroyed'



She said NZR will also look to engage with external “stakeholders” on the topic of transgender inclusion, before reporting back to World Rugby later in the year.

“We’re opened minded. We will try to balance fairness and equity with player welfare,” she said.

“Both are equally important.”

Nichol, who has led NZR’s work into respect and responsibility over the past few years, said it’s important the organisation is having the conversation about inclusion of trans-athletes.

“We don’t have all the answers,” she said.

“I’m really proud we are having the conversation and owning it as the rugby community, and we are trying to find ways trans-athletes can be involved with our sport.

“For us that’s the outcome we are trying to seek.”

Under the guidelines currently tabled by World Rugby and being reviewed by NZR, a trans-athlete would not be able to represent New Zealand in the “contact form of the game”, Nichols said.

NZR does not know how many trans-athletes participate in rugby in New Zealand, but Nichols said the organisation receives a “very small handful” of queries from the public every year regarding transgender access. She said it’s been at the “younger grades”.

She expects the numbers to continue to rise as those in the trans community look to participate in sport.

“We’re sitting in 2020 New Zealand, post-Covid, thinking ‘what is the future of our sport?’. Do we need to adapt and change?” she said.

“For us, this is an important part of us showing our commitment to making rugby more inclusive. We won’t fix everything overnight, but we’re making a real commitment and I’m really proud of the organisation.”

supplied Trans rights advovate Mary Haddock-Staniland said it’s important NZR do the mahi regarding Takatāpui Whānau in rugby.

World Rugby undertook a transgender participation workshop and research in February, which addressed trans participation in the sport.

In a statement from World Rugby, the organisation said its unions are “united in their commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive playing environment at all levels of the game”.

A World Rugby spokesperson said the organisation has “sought to balance safety and inclusivity”, but said transgender women pose a physical risk in the women’s game.

“The latest peer reviewed research confirms that a reduction of testosterone does not lead to a proportionate reduction in mass, muscle mass, strength or power. These important determinants of injury risk and performance remain significantly elevated after testosterone suppression,” the spokesperson said.

“This presents a clear safety risk when transgender women play women’s contact rugby and this position is reflected within draft guidelines that are currently out for stakeholder consultation prior to the World Rugby Council considering the matter later this year.

“Rugby is an inclusive and welcoming sport and World Rugby is fully committed to continuing to work with relevant groups to explore appropriate participation pathways for transgender athletes and is funding further research into the safe participation of all players in rugby.”

Trans rights advocate Mary Haddock-Staniland said NZR has the right intentions, but they need to consider language when discussing this topic.

“They need to concentrate on ensuring the language they use to express the messaging is correct because that can work against them,” she said.

“It’s really important they do the mahi so they can understand where our Takatāpui Whānau can be within the rugby community in New Zealand.”

She said any change, whether good or bad, will add “some dynamic of upset or unrest” for those in the Takatāpui environment wanting to play rugby.

“Saying they are unsafe or saying there is cause to injury with transwomen playing in the sport with other women ... that does marginalise those in categories that already feel that. Again it’s about that language and about the communication,” she said.

“The LGBTIQ+ community, particularly the trans/Takatāpui Whānau [have] been around a long time. Having these robust conversations are not always easy, because dialling down defensiveness and scepticism and dialling up curiosity to be open to having the conversation isn’t easy to do ... but making a difference to those who want to kick a ball around is really vital.”

Haddock-Staniland said this should “move along with haste”, particularly following the delay of World Rugby releasing its findings from its research in February.

“Let’s not let time ... or this being hard to do ... be an excuse for it being done,” she said.

She said regardless of who you are, everyone deserves to participate in sport, including rugby.

“It doesn’t matter where you see yourself on the spectrum, it doesn’t matter what you look like or the colour of your skin. This is a stage that every human has the right to stand on,” she said.

“It’s not a privilege. It’s a right.”