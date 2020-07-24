Warriors super fan's faith not shaken despite NRL season from hell

Singer Lapi Mariner was the star of the 2001 Warriors' anthem. He visited his old school, Waitakere College, to sing a new version of the song with the school choir for the Warriors' 2018 charge into the finals.

A Christchurch couple who haven’t missed a game since 2008 are “heartbroken” by recent events, but aren’t ready to jump off the Warriors' roller coaster just yet.

You would struggle to find a more passionate fan base in New Zealand sports, than the Warriors diehards.

And within that group of fanatics, there are the self-proclaimed “super fans” who go a step further.

The most notable, of course, Sir Sir Peter Leitch.

READ MORE:

* Anthony Mundine urges Sonny Bill Williams to go to the Warriors or Bulldogs

* Return of the prodigal Sonny: Roosters on verge of SBW signing as he considers NRL return

* Warriors coach Todd Payten feels let down and disappointed by other NRL clubs



The Mad Butcher is retiring at season’s end from hosting his lounge events at home games.

Despite the rocky season all round, the 76-year-old said he has never been more proud of his club .

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Sir Peter Leitch with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, captain of the Kiwis, during the Oceania league test.

“Nothing but respect from my end, nobody knows what these guys are going through – nobody unless you are there on the ground,” he said.

“I speak to a few guys there from time to time, and one I respect highly said ‘Butch, you wouldn’t understand it unless you were here’, and I think it’s important the public try to remember that.”

While Leitch might be the club’s most notable supporter, his good friends Dave and Lorraine McKee take the cake for most loyal and passionate, he said.

The couple met through their love of league more than 20 years ago and it's a bond that's still as strong today as it was then.

Supplied Dave and Lorraine McKee with former Warrior Monty Betham.

In a typical NRL calendar year, they travel from Christchurch to Auckland for every single Warriors home game.

But covid-19 forced their beloved side to reallocate to Australia, breaking their 12-year streak.

On the field, the side are beat-up and struggling to field 17 players week to week.

Four of them will return to New Zealand after this weekend for personal reasons, and they sacked coach Stephen Kearney mid-way through the year.

But despite the hardships, Dave and Lorraine McKee tune in every weekend, “jerseys on”, to cheer on their squad.

Getty Images Ken Maumalo (left) and David Fusitu’a will return to New Zealand after this weekend’s clash with the Roosters.

“I’m so proud of them – I tell you what the Aussies wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing,” Lorraine McKee said.

“They could’ve reallocated to New Zealand. Little-to-no covid-19, full stadiums. But instead we made the sacrifices.

“I tell you what we will have our fingers crossed the boys get all home games next year to thank them for their sacrifice. We might have to win lotto in order to make it, but we will be there somehow.”

Recent repots suggest the NRL was thinking of staging all 24 of the Warriors games next season in New Zealand, to say thank you for 2020.