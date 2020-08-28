Rob Waddell grilled over controversial school sports broadcast deal

Former Olympic rowing champion Rob Waddell has found himself in a battle with secondary school principals.

Former Olympian Rob Waddell has defended his controversial school sports broadcast deal, which has been criticised as done without the wellbeing of students to the fore.

Speaking to RNZ, on Friday, Waddell said he felt he needed to respond directly to the “misinformation” swirling about a deal he brokered with Sky TV this year.

Principals from prominent Auckland schools have raised concerns about being blind-sided by the partnership, which gave Sky TV exclusive rights to stream or broadcast a number of secondary school sports tournaments and events on Sky Sport Next.

The arrangement saw the New Zealand Secondary School Sports Council (NZSSSC), the body that co-ordinates secondary school sport, sign up to New Zealand Sports Collective (NZSC), which then offered Sky the rights to broadcast.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rob Waddell says principals were consulted on the deal before it went ahead, but the information did not make it “to some”.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Schoolboys may repeat final year if 1st XV cannot be played

* Home Advantage: Expert sports coaching for Kiwis during the Covid-19 lockdown

* How Sky Sport's next bold move will create girl heroes



Waddell owns NZSC through his company Waddell and Associates, which received exclusive sponsorship and marketing rights to the events as part of the arrangement.

Schools receive no money, instead the cash from the broadcast deal is distributed amongst about 50 national sports organisations (NSOs)

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images Rob Waddell owns NZSC through his company Waddell and Associates, which received exclusive sponsorship and marketing rights to school sport events as part of the SKY TV arrangement.

“There’s been quite a bit of misinformation about where the money goes,” Waddell said on Friday.

“We (NZSC) are paid a management fee, yes, but all the money goes to the various NSOs.

“The funding that goes through to the NSOs is used for the events that they’re running, and we assess with them each year how they were able to increase participation with those funds.”

Money aside, the deal has brought up ethical issues.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff St Peter’s College 1st XV takes on St Kentigern, 2019.

Among those is concern about students, and the potential pitfalls of the further professionalisation of school sport.

In the wake of Auckland's most recent covid-19 enforced lockdown, several 1XV players said they were considering repeating their final year at school, so they could “play in front of the right people” – player agents, and the like.

Students felt their only “shot at making it” was through the school system , and their 2020 season was cut short by the alert level 3 lockdown.

In the age of social media, principals questioned the added pressures on young athletes that come with games being televised.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waddell insisted the most important part of school sport was kids having fun with their mates.

Waddell said that wasn’t an issue, given the majority of the sports under the NZSC were “minority sports” and not typically professional codes.

Basketball and hockey are NSOs of the deal.

The second was the point of contention was, if this was such a good deal, why wasn’t there consultation with the principals at the heart of it.

Auckland Grammar School principal Tim O'Connor said the deal was not discussed with any Auckland principals until after it was done.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland Grammar School principal Tim O'Connor is concerned about the commercialisation of school sports and the way it conflicts with education.

His words were echoed by several others, including James Bentley of St Peter’s Collge and Russell Brooke​ of St Kentigern College.

Waddell said that was “not correct” and extensive consultation had been done, though “unfortunately” there was a group that didn’t receive information before the deal was signed off.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Kevin Senio’s role with the NZRPA sees him working with schools to help young players navigate the pressures of the 1st XV environment.

Schools unhappy with the arrangement could simply “opt-out” if they did not see the benefits in it, Waddell said.

O’Connor felt Waddell’s position was disingenuous, adding opting out would only serve to heap more pressure on schools and parents.

Parents would simply choose to send their children elsewhere if a school pulled out of the deal, and attend schools that were going to be on TV more.

Thus, of course, worsening the talent drain from smaller market schools that is already going on.

“It’s up to every student on how they feel on that,“ Waddell said.

“This is not about a small select group of high performance school sports, this is about all schools, all abilities, minority sports being seen and televising their once a year national tournaments.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The schools at the heart of this deal do not receive any money. Instead it goes, via the NZSC, to the various NSOs.

Waddell praised Sky for the “amazing funding” and opportunity they had provided minority sports.

Waddell’s position has long been that the deal was about supporting minority sport, and not simply about securing the rights to the clearly lucrative untapped well that is school sport.

Minister of Sport Grant Robertson has been approached for comment, as have the various NSOs about the ethics of the broadcast deal.