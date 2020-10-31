Top Kiwi mountain bikers run half-marathon in their managed isolation hotel rooms

Just over a year since shattering his vertebrae and learning how to walk again, Kiwi mountain biker Brook MacDonald​ tackled one of his toughest physical challenges to date.

Together with friends and fellow competitive riders Charles Murray, Edward Master and Anton Cooper, MacDonald on Saturday ran a half-marathon for charity.

The catch: the men were in managed isolation having just returned from riding in Austria.

So rather than a standard 21km trot around Auckland, their race consisted of about 2600 shuttle runs of eight metres, from the front door of their rooms, to the far wall and back again – and again, and again. And, they were doing it separately: MacDonald is at the Waipuna Hotel in Auckland, Murray and Cooper the Distinction in Christchurch, and Master the Novotel/Ibis in Auckland.

“It’s day eight of isolation for me, (day) nine for Charlie, I think it’s safe to say we are close to losing our marbles,” MacDonald said.

“It’s for a good cause so hopefully it helps in some small way – they obviously have impacted all our lives at some point or another.”

MacDonald finished the indoors run in 2 hours and 12 minutes on Saturday morning and share the last minutes of his run on his Instagram page, with about $20,000 raised.

”I’m honestly cooked,” he said moments after finishing. “A big, big shift. I just need a few Coronas now to celebrate.”

Stuff MacDonald lay in excruciating pain on the course for more than four hours, before being air-lifted to hospital.

The quartet of Kiwi riders ran to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Burwood Spinal Unit, in Christchurch.

The latter, a place MacDonald spent much of 2019 after a horrific accident left him with a broken back.

Alden Williams/Stuff The top Kiwi downhill mountain biker put everything into his physiotherapy sessions at Burwood Hospital, and was back competing on the world stage in under 12 months.

In August last year, while on the final practice run at the World Championships in Quebec, MacDonald hit a wayward root and came off his bike.

He flew straight over the handle bars, crashing into the hard slopes.

A competitive rider for over a decade, a crash and broken bones were nothing new. But this one felt different.

“Immediately I just remember being in a different level of pain,” he said.

Supplied Fellow rider and friend Murray said MacDonald’s journey was inspiring to every Kiwi rider.

“I was on my side and I couldn’t feel my legs, so I tried to roll onto my back but I couldn’t even do that. That’s when, I guess the panic started to set in a bit and I knew this was a serious one (injury).”

MacDonald lay in excruciating pain for over four hours, while medical staff and fellow riders figured out how to move him off the hillside to where a rescue helicopter could reach him.

“It was the worst day of my life,” he said.

“Eventually they were able to get me out of there and the next day I went into surgery.”

MacDonald was under the knife for six hours, and had two metal rods and eight screws inserted into his back.

Supplied Almost a year to the day since his accident, MacDonald was not only able to complete the race, but he finished his final run just nine seconds off the winner.

Upon arriving back in New Zealand, he checked straight into the spinal unit at Burwood.

“That was when I suppose the rehab really started and to be honest, there was no real low moments,” he said.

“I had to relearn how to do everything again, like a toddler.

“But throughout (the rehab) I was able to constantly achieve something small, so every day felt like a little victory.”

Almost a year to the day he suffered the injury, MacDonald was back racing competitively in Austria.

He was not only able to complete the race – his goal when he departed – but he finished the final run just nine seconds off the eventual winner.

Supplied Several of MacDonald’s fellow riders helped medical staff get him off the mountain, after shattering his vertebrae.

His journey is something that not only inspired fellow Kiwis like Murray to pursue their dreams in riding, but to take on their half-marathon attempt.

“He’s (MacDonald) such an inspiration,” Murray said.

“His injury made us all sort of, stop and think about the risks of what we do. But his road back and his determination has been amazing for all of us.

“Hopefully this rather different charity run can do some good for the people that helped Brook so much.”

All four men have also had friends or family rescued by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service, and felt “extremely lucky” to have such a quick response service in New Zealand, Murray said.