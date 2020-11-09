Proposed contract reveals new details of Rob Waddell's controversial TV deal to stream school sport

Former Olympic rowing champion Rob Waddell has found himself in a battle with secondary school principals.

New details of Rob Waddell’s controversial $10 million dollar TV deal to stream school sport – including the former Olympic champion’s rate of commission – have been revealed.

Stuff has been given details of a contract offered by Waddell’s company – Waddell and Associates (W+A) – to one of the national sport organisations (NSO) signed to his New Zealand Sports Collective (NZSC).

The details reveal, for the first time, what sort of money NSO’s have been asked to sell their TV and commercial rights for, and, how much of a cut Waddell has set out to make.

Stuff has chosen not to identify the NSO involved, but understands it received less than $30,000, before Waddell’s cut, for a short-term deal of less than six months.

THE CONTRACT

According to the contract offered, Waddell asked for “W+A to receive a commission of 20% plus GST.”

Dave Rowland/Getty-Images The NZSC had more than 3.5m views in its first year, Waddell says.

When that was put to Waddell this week, he said in a statement: “The commission rate you cite is a very standard market rate without even recognising the full service provided or the significant start-up costs that we have incurred.”

More than minor 50 sports have signed up to Waddell’s programme, but despite the commission, he insists he isn’t making money off the arrangement.

“I have not made any money off this deal. I have been working on this for several years and it has involved significant cost far in excess of any income I have received,” he said.

It also appears some NSO’s aren't making money off the deal either. Stuff has contacted several – with none saying they had “made money” off their arrangement with Waddell yet.

Waddell said the size of each NSO deal varies as “in the world of sports broadcast rights some sports attract a higher value than others.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Underwater hockey is one of the minority sports siggned up to the NZSC.

Other key details in Waddell's contract offer include the terms he has set out to apply on publicly-funded NSO's – which raise questions about how long NSO’s have actually committed to Waddell for.

While the agreement states the term is only for a few months (Stuff has withheld the precise term in order to protect the identity of the NSO), an additional clause in the contract suggests otherwise.

“Clause 3.1 continues to apply after the early termination or expiry of any agreement entered into by [the NSO] with W+A... This clause will survive the expiry of this Agency Agreement.”

Waddell denies he is locking NSO's down to deals in perpetuity.

“The rights deal you refer to is not ‘for life’. Each NSO is fully entitled to not continue with the Collective at the end of the agreement term (a defined and commercially reasonable period). The sport can walk away and do its own broadcast deal which would not attract any commission for W+A,” he said.

However, it appears if an NSO wants a similar deal elsewhere in the future, that clause would need to be overcome somehow, else W+A would continue to be entitled to 20 per cent commission.

“The clause you reference (“that 3.1 continues to apply etc) aims to protect the concept of the Collective only,” Waddell said.

“If there was a specific situation where a NSO chose to participate in a very similar (competing) collective-type partnership only the clause would apply. This is a reasonable commercial protection for the significant IP, cost, time and resource that has been invested in the programme.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Waddell is the chef de mission of the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

THE DEAL

On its surface, the deal saw School Sport New Zealand, the body which coordinates secondary school sport, and a host of small NSOs sign up to Waddell’s NZSC.

The collective then offered Sky TV the exclusive rights to stream and/or broadcast a number of tournaments and events. Sky bought the rights, for more than $10 million over three years.

As part of the arrangement, W+A also received the exclusive sponsorship and marketing rights to those events.

But a year into the launch, concerns around the ethics and the terms of the deal have come under fire – including from schools and the government.

Supplied/Stuff Touch NZ was one NSO which was already streaming their tournaments, before joining the NZSC.

Through all the criticism, about the over-professionalisation of youth sport, where exactly the money is going and the length of the contracts, Waddell has been resolute in his position.

He says he does not make money off the deal and it was made in the best interests of New Zealand youth sport.

The platform was pitched on getting more minority sports on screen and attracting more viewers to sports like underwater hockey, climbing, judo and touch rugby.

According to Waddell, the service saw around 3.5m viewers in its first year.

“All NSOs receive benefits from the program in different ways,” Waddell said.

“Production costs are covered by the NZSC/Sky funding. While each relationship is unique, every NSO receives, at a minimum, funding or production support to enable them to produce a high-quality live stream of their events.

Patrick Hamilton Softball and baseball New Zealand are part of the NZSC, as well.

“The benefits of live-streaming content are widely agreed and understood, as evidenced by the 50+ NSOs that signed up to the NZSC, with many for the first time having their events broadcast on a major platform.”

At the one-year mark, Waddell said he had received a “vast amount” of positive feedback from those involved, grateful to see their sport broadcast on a major platform.

The goal has remained the same since its inception - to encourage and promote participation and engagement in sport, he said.

Athletics, swimming and hockey are among several Olympic sports whose national bodies have signed up to the deal.

The deal doesn’t include major professional codes like rugby, cricket, netball, or rugby league.