Auckland's Eden Park stadium turf sells out within a week

Hundreds of pieces of Auckland’s Eden Park turf have been snapped up, just one week after it was announced they would be up for sale.

The national stadium said on December 4 it would be being removing and selling the pieces of sporting history to make way for new turf that’s been grown at the stadium’s Turf Farm in Karaka, south Auckland.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said he is “thrilled” with the quick sale.

“We have received hundreds of orders online for Eden Park turf from people all over Tāmaki Makaurau. There’s no question that Eden Park has immense mana,” he said.

“Our iconic turf has proven to be resilient and unbeatable, and we can’t wait to see a piece of Eden Park history in Kiwi backyards this summer.”

EDEN PARK/Supplied The price of buying the Eden Park turf ranged from $49 to $500.

The turf was available to purchase online, at $200 for 10 square metres, $300 for 20 square metres and $500 for 100 square metres. One square metre was up for grabs for just $49.

Each purchase included a certificate of authenticity and care instructions penned by the stadium’s Turf Team.

To replace the sold pieces, HG Hero Eden Park Edition will be transported in giant turf rolls from Karaka and installed in the grounds early next year.

The initiative stemmed from Sautner’s commitment to sustainability: allowing the turf to be repurposed would prevent much of it from being disposed of, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eden Park has hosted many legendary sporting events over the years.

All the proceeds will be reinvested back into the stadium.

The legendary turf has witnessed some unforgettable chapters of the stadium’s story, having been trampled on during famed global events including the 2011 Rugby World Cup, 2015 Cricket World Cup and and countless Bledisloe Cup clashes.

It also hosted the 2005 and 2017 British and Irish Lions Series, the first-ever T20 international match in 2005, as well as Auckland Rugby and Blues matches.

Numerous legends have crafted sporting magic on the turf, some who hold the grass so dear they’ve since opted to purchase a piece themselves.

According to Sautner, one legendary Kiwi athlete will be taking home a specific historic patch of the 17-year old turf that is of “great value” to him.

New owners will be able to drive in and collect their turf just before summer, and the festive season.

“It’s ended up being the perfect Christmas gift,” Sautner said.