Lydia Ko takes stand against violence towards Asians following Atlanta shootings

'The violence that's going on right now, is simply NOT OK,' Lydia Ko wrote.

New Zealand golfing superstar Lydia Ko says the rise in violence towards Asians is “absolutely frightening and heartbreaking.”

Ko posted a message on her Instagram page on Friday in response to a string of attacks in the United States, brought to a head this week when a white man was arrested and accused of killing eight people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlours in Atlanta.

“I am proud and honoured to be a South Korean born Kiwi, and the violence that's going on right now, is simply NOT OK,” Ko wrote.

LYDIA KO/Supplied Lydia Ko post on instagram about violence and discriminations towards Asians.

“I pray for a day where we love one another for who we are, and don't discriminate depending on their gender, ethnicity, color, language and culture.”

The killings in Atlanta follow a wave of recent attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus first entered the US, with the majority of reports coming from women.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and also to each and every one affected by this hatred.”

“Be kind. Spread love. Stand together,” wrote Ko, who concluded her post with the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

Ko, formerly the top women's golfer in the world, has won over $10 million in prizemoney since turning professional in 2013.