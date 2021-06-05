Kiwi speedway driver Max Guilford facing rape charges in US

Max Guilford is shown racing at a Speedway event at Western Springs in Auckland.

A top New Zealand speedway driver competing in America was this week arrested, charged and held in a county jail after being accused of rape.

Max Guilford, 19, is ranked third in New Zealand in midget speedway, and is in Indiana, in the American Midwest, to compete on the USAC speedway circuit.

He was arrested in the small farming town of Hartford City earlier this week, and charged with rape, according to the Muncie Star Press, an Indiana morning newspaper.

The Star Press said rape is a felony offence carrying a maximum sentence of 19 years.

Guilford, however, still raced in the opening round of the Indiana Midget Week Series on Friday night (Friday morning, NZ time) in the town of Paragon, according to his team Facebook page.

Supplied Max Guilford is shown racing at a Speedway event at Western Springs in Auckland.

A copy of the charge sheet obtained by Stuff shows that he posted a cash bond of US$4,000 (NZ$5,544).

The Muncie Star Press report quoted court documents saying a local woman said he had “forced her to engage in sex after she repeatedly told him she did not want to”.

The report said the woman had been on two dates with Guilford, and was invited to “hang out” at his rented home, where despite her refusals, Guilford carried her to a bedroom and forced her to have sex.

The report quoted a Hartford City police officer’s report, which stated: “She advised at no time did she ever want to have sex with Max.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Guilford was arrested on Friday night in Indiana, and was held in a county jail. (File photo)

The report said after the assault, Guilford drove the woman to a Starbucks in nearby Gas City, where they disagreed over who was paying for her drink, then took her home, where the woman went for a run and had a shower.

She then reported the incident to police later in the week. Guilford attended Auckland Grammar School and is understood to have been driving full-time since leaving school.

Guilford came third in the New Zealand midget car championships, but left for America shortly before the New Zealand season ended. Guilford also raced in Indiana last winter.

A speedway source said that while a handful of Kiwis drove in the US each year, it was not lucrative and Guilford would have needed financial backing to go over there.

Another source said: “Max is a very promising driver with a lot of potential, but allegations like this, whether proven or unproven, would surely have a huge impact on his career and his marketability.”

Guilford’s mother and father, Ray and Raewyn, are based in Auckland.

Ray Guilford was chief financial officer and co-owner of New Zealand’s largest independent importer and distributor of cosmetics, including brands such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and Dolce and Gabbana, when it sold out to Trilogy – manufacturers of the home fragrance brand Ecoya – for $37m in 2015.

Stuff attempted to contact the family for comment, but at the time of publication they were yet to respond.