Covid-19: Fijian rugby team will wear pro-vaccine jersey at this weekend's game

The Fijian rugby team will wear a jersey supporting Covid-19 vaccinations at their next game against the All Blacks in Hamilton on Saturday.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor told Stuff the Flying Fijians would take to the field wearing kit bearing the words ‘Vaccinate Fiji’.

Plans to wear the kit were abandoned for the game against the All Blacks on Saturday amid opposition from some players.

Fiji Rugby Union/Supplied The Flying Fijians were supposed to wear this jersey for their game against the All Blacks on Saturday, but those plans were ditched shortly before the match.

Fiji's Kiwi coach Vern Cotter said players weren't properly consulted about the jerseys, which were revealed days before the test.

“As you can imagine, it's a delicate subject for some, so it was probably better to just have a clean jersey at this stage, and spend some time on how we best want to communicate on this matter and how comfortable the players are in communicating it,” he said post-match.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Peni Ravai making a break for Fiji in their test against the All Blacks in Dunedin last Saturday.

On Wednesday, O’Connor said the decision following “comprehensive and productive” discussions with the team’s players.

“We have listened to the concerns raised by some members of the squad regarding the message, and the perspective that individuals have different choices when it comes to vaccination.

“In turn, we explained Fiji Rugby Union’s position and support for the vaccination programme in Fiji, which will help save lives and assist our health authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The second game between the All Blacks and the Flying Fijians will take place in Hamilton on Saturday.

The squad has decided to include an additional message on the jersey: “It's your choice”, he said.

“The issue is now settled, and we wish the Flying Fijians the very best in the second test against the All Blacks this Saturday.”

O’Connor added the organisation was “delighted” by the team’s “gallant performance” last weekend.

Auckland-based Dr Api Talemaitoga, a member of New Zealand’s Fijian community, said anti-vaccination sentiment is rife in Fiji, and within Fijian communities in New Zealand.

On Tuesday, it was reported Fiji had recorded 873 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths in 24 hours.

That compares to 485 cases and three deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

So far 58 people have died and there are close to 10,000 active cases in isolation.

