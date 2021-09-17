Stuff Sport Quiz: September 17, 2021

05:00, Sep 17 2021

Got a good quiz question? Send it to ffxsport@fairfaxmedia.co.nz.

Emma Raducanu, 18, defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the women’s US Open final.
Elise Amendola/AP
Emma Raducanu, 18, defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the women’s US Open final.