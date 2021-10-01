The secret to this small sporting club's growing numbers

A small club in Dunedin has grown its membership numbers by offering free subs to entice new members.

As some sporting clubs struggle with declining numbers, a small Dunedin club might have found the secret to increasing its memberships – free subs.

This offer to new members of the Kaikorai Bowling Club, was a winner in the eyes of club president Bryan Buchanan.

The move to entice new people to join the bowls club began before the 2018/19 season, and resulted in 24 people signing up to be members. Not a bad effort for a club that now has 60 members on its books.

“That’s the reason why we do it. I think it is a bloody good idea,” said Buchanan.

He conceded that some members of the club initially questioned the move, particularly as the club still had to cover the registration of each new member to Bowls New Zealand, but any doubts were allayed with the sudden influx of new members.

Kaikorai was fortunate compared to some other clubs to be in a financial position to cover the first year of membership fees to attract new members.

The important thing for Buchanan and his beloved club was that most of those newbies stayed, and then paid their $200 subs from their second year.

“After two or three years, everything is hunky dory.”

Some of the recently joined members were high school students, and that injection of youth had invigorated other members, Buchanan said.

“That has been brilliant, just brilliant. Everyone is fighting for positions on teams. It’s good.”

Buchanan, who became president of the club three years ago, said some bowls clubs had closed down in Dunedin and nationwide as they struggled to attract new members.

“But that won't happen here.”

He noted that the club’s bar and raffle takings had benefited, while many of the new members were among the first to put their names down for tournaments.

The School St club was holding its annual open day on Saturday from 4pm, with new members receiving free subs for the 2021/22 season, as well as membership to the Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium.

And that wasn’t all, Buchanan said. Those interested were also being offered a free meal.