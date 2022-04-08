Stuff sports quiz for Friday, April 8, 2022

05:00, Apr 08 2022

Test your sporting knowledge with Stuff’s weekly sports quiz.

Ross Taylor with his family, wife Victoria Brown and children Mackenzie (L) and Jonty during the third and final one-day international cricket match between the New Zealand and the Netherlands on Monday.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Ross Taylor with his family, wife Victoria Brown and children Mackenzie (L) and Jonty during the third and final one-day international cricket match between the New Zealand and the Netherlands on Monday.
Stuff