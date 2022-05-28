Coach banned for swiftly subbing young players 'surprised' by NZ Football ruling

Two young players were pulled off the field 13 seconds into a National League football match on Saturday.

A coach who controversially substituted his two under-20 players seconds into a game is surprised there is no minimum time specified for young players to spend on the pitch.

Manukau United coach Rudy Mozr subbed out two required under-20 players within 13 seconds of kick-off in a game two weeks ago, and was sanctioned by NZ Football because he “acted outside the spirit of fair play and breached the NZF Code of Conduct”.

NZ Football suspended him for one game and fined the club.

“I was surprised. I was told I had broken the rules but in my opinion as far as I am aware that had never happened,” Mozr said.

NZ Football decided Manukau United and its head coach were found to be in breach of the National League Regulations and NZF Code of Conduct.

Regulations state a team must start a minimum of two under-20 players.

David Joseph / www.phototek.nz Coach Rudy Mozr was suspended for one game. (File photo)

Following the ruling, Mozr and the club asked NZ Football how many minutes an under-20 player was expected to play for.

NZ Football responded on Friday saying there was no expectation of minutes, Mozr said.

NZ Football did not respond to Stuff’s questions about expectations of minutes for under-20 players or if the rule would be amended.

Stuff Mozr said the decision to pull the players was something that had been communicated with the players and their parents during the week leading up to the game. (File photo)

Mozr was told on Friday he could appeal the one game suspension, but that would be after his one match suspension.

He said the decision to pull the players had been talked about with the players and their parents during the week leading up to the game.

“We had some players away, some injured and some sick – the depth of young players in our team isn’t as big as other clubs.

“For that game, we knew it was going to be very physical and a tough game and I decided with the players we had available this was the best possible outcome,” he said.

Mozr said not every under-20 player was ready for senior football and it was his responsibility to look after them physically and mentally.

“I told them on Tuesday. Thursday, I checked in with them again if it was something that would bother them and I called them again on the Friday to double-check that it was OK.

“We have done everything on our side to make sure the players aren’t affected by this,” he said.

“I appreciate that people were disappointed, but on the other hand if you take a player off after seven minutes a player might feel that he has done something wrong,” he said.

One of the players that came off still played most of the reserve league game, where he was best suited for his development, Mozr said.

He said the rule was a good approach to ensure clubs were working with younger players, but felt the best way to do this was to make clubs have two under-20 players in the squad, not the starting line up.

“At the moment the majority of the players know they are only playing because of the rule and I think that is wrong,” he said.