The day plucky Kiwi battlers in singlets halted the mighty US Secret Service

US President Lyndon Johnson and his wife Lady Bird arrive in New Zealand at Ōhakea.

As international incidents go, it was odd.

On one side the US Secret Service, all menace with their bristling weapons and dark sunglasses, and on the other, Kiwis quivering in their shorts, singlets and spiked running shoes.

Moments before, US President Lyndon B Johnson had been headed for Wellington Airport along Evans Bay Parade. A shot rang out. Mayhem ensued. His convoy screeched to a halt.

It was October 1966, when tensions were high - anti-Vietnam War feeling was growing, and less than three years before John F Kennedy had been assassinated in Texas.

Swiftly, the Secret Service went into emergency mode, locating a man with a gun on the grassy field – he was Alan Singer, starter for the Kiwi Athletic Club’s midweek club night.

Anti-Vietnam War protesters outside Parliament during Lyndon B Johnson's 1966 tour.

Now club president Peter Jack, a Kiwi member for 58 years, recalls the incident as a scary moment which morphed into a laughing matter.

“We were just having a normal 100m, with a cap gun start … ‘BANG!’ Next thing we were confronted with police and security guards to see what the hell was going on,” he says.

Alexander Turnbull Library Peter Fraser, prime minister in World War 2, was with Kiwi Athletic Club for more than a decade.

“They were dressed up in the old dark glasses. We felt a bit taken aback, a bit frightened. But the thing was, we cooled it down. Alan Singer told them what was happening, and they could actually see the funny side of it."

As well as LBJ and his henchmen, the 95-year history of the Wellington-based club is littered with famous names, as well as toppled hurdles, flying shot puts, a discus or two and soaring javelins.

Nearing its 95th birthday, Kiwi is a reflection of New Zealand society itself, and its DIY attitude.

Kiwi has survived the Great Depression, a World War, the advent of Saturday shopping, burgeoning work commitments and professional sport to stand on the brink of 100 years-old.

Supplied Peter Jack has been a member of Kiwi Athletic Club for nearly 60 years.

Kiwi - dubbed “the people’s club” - has long been held together by No 8 wire volunteer administrators. As well as Jack being there for 58 years, the late Vic Marks topped the half century.

Club patron Singer first joined in 1945, and has been assistant secretary, assistant club captain, starter, club captain and coach. Athletics NZ life members Geoff and Marion Jackman​ were club stalwarts.

Along with Olympians and Commonwealth Games athletes, there were politicians: World War 2 Prime Minister Peter Fraser​ was a member, joining in 1929 with three other MPs.

Bevan Smith​, the 1974 Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medallist and 1950 Empire Games hurdles silver medallist June Schoch​ were both members.

Auditors-General Sir Alexander Roberts​ and John Henry Fowler​ competed, as did All Blacks manager Ernie Todd​ – best know as the man who sent prop Keith Murdoch home in 1972.

supplied Kiwi club member June Schoch (silver), Shirley Strickland (gold), Janet Shackleton (bronze) after the 80-yard hurdles, at the 1950 Empire Games in Auckland.

There have been All Blacks: Eric Tindall, Owen Stephens and Nelson Ball​. Black Ferns: Sue Garden​, Erin Rush​ and Serena Curtis​, then a Kiwi rugby league captain in Colin O’Neil​.

Twelve members have received NZ Honours – Jack was awarded the QSM in 2017 – they’ve managed Olympic teams, and four have been chief executives of other sports.

Through all the sparkling stars, there have been darker times. Membership has varied from 75, to fewer than 10.

In the Depression of the 1930s club athlete Les Veitch was banned from athletics for three years for running as a professional to support his family. In World War 2 membership plummeted to fewer than 10 members. Ten athletes from the club never came home.

“We've had our ups and our downs, but we've kept running - like the first committee we had was 22 committee members, you wouldn't believe it. Now we're down to five," Jack says.

Stuff Bevan Smith takes bronze in the 1974 Commonwealth Games 200m behind Don Quarrie, of Jamaica, and George Daniels, of Ghana.

Kiwi celebrates its 95th anniversary with a mid-October function. Amongst those expected to attend are high profile administrator Glenda Hughes (who won five New Zealand shot put titles), Olympians Anne Hare and Penny Hunt, and Paralympian Stu Minifie.

“Nowadays it's bloody hard to get members. People are doing so many other sports and their job doesn't enable them to do the training required to actually enjoy the sport,” Jack says.

“We were managing again, we've got another three more members joining the club ... new members. There is a future, so I'm hopeful we can reach 100 years old. We're on the way, we've got 96 coming up.

“I like to see other people joining, keeping themselves out of trouble, out of bloody crime, to keep themselves happy.”

That rings true for Hughes, who laughs that she joined Kiwi aged 14 after missing out on the Wellington Girls College netball team.

“Even I am happy to say, I do think it kept me out of trouble, and I am aware that that's one of the reasons my parents sent me along to them,” Hughes says.

Don Roy/Stuff Glenda Hughes contesting the high jump in 1976. As an athlete, she was best known as an outstanding thrower.

Hughes, who went on to throw at the 1982 Commonwealth Games, be a frontline police officer, a PR specialist, administrator, and a Greater Wellington Region councillor, remembers those formative years fondly.

“We used to go to each other's homes for barbecues so that made my mother and father very comfortable. To me, it was very family, it was like my family, you know what I mean?

“It was part of my social life. As I graduated from school and went to work, it became part of my social life … there was a house we used to call Kiwi House.

“Where other people might be partying all over the place, a lot of the Kiwi athletes just went there. And so you made a whole lot of contacts, but also it was a good safe place, because it was like a community.

“I did everything: sprinting, hurdles, high jumping, long jumping. When I started, my key event - which will surprise people - was high jump.” And yes, she did win a Wellington title.

“And I can't believe that as a shot putter I ended up in a relay team. They made me run the back straight, because that's where the headwind was.”

Lucy Swinnen/Supplied Kiwi Athletic Club members Masaaki Ono, Vincent Issa and Joseph Thang with trainer Peter Jack.

Both Jack and Hughes talk of the influence of Bevan Smith. He showed what was possible: you could be a sprinter in New Zealand, you could belong to a small club and go to the top, you could train only in your spare time and win medals.

But why dedicate 58 years of your life to the cause, Jack was asked.

“I'm loyalist,” he says, with typical understatement. He is also still at Wellington Football Club, which he joined the same year he went to Kiwi.

“I found when I joined the club that they were so helpful with me helping me get a coach, they looked after me,” he says.

“And I thought, it's going to keep my body healthy and fit and good for rugby. The club's really helping me, I'll help them back, so I sort of continued.”

Sort of?