Netball star's child travelled without passport to get mum into Silver Ferns series

With only seven of Jamaica's 12 players in New Zealand, Netball NZ has helped the Sunshine Girls find bench cover.

Netball NZ engaged immigration officials over allowing the six-week old child of an international player into the country without a passport – so the player could help fill a decimated Jamaican squad for games against the Silver Ferns.

Romelda Aiken-George had only given birth six weeks before joining the Jamaican squad from Australia, so that the Sunshine Girls could make up the numbers for a valuable test series against New Zealand.

The September test series went haywire after the Jamaicans bungled their travel Visas through the US, which led to the first two tests in Hamilton being scrapped after the side couldn’t field enough players.

World Netball is now investigating the series which saw Jamaican coach Connie Francis, in her late 50s, also register as a player.

Aiken-George went straight from the airport to the match venue for the opening game on Auckland’s North Shore – the new information demonstrates how precarious the series was 24 hours out from the first match.

An Immigration NZ spokeswoman told Stuff it received “submissions” from Netball NZ on September 20 – the day before the rescheduled opening test in Auckland– “to support the travel of Aiken-George and her child on the basis that the Jamaican netball team needed to pull in players to maintain the International Test status.”

However, Netball NZ denied its communication was a “submission”, instead describing its contact with Immigration as asking questions around a compassionate situation in an exceptional circumstance.

Romelda Aiken of the Firebirds shoots during the round 13 Super Netball match between Queensland Firebirds and Collingwood Magpies in Brisbane.

“There was no submission,” Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said.

Wylie said Netball NZ asked questions of Immigration as to how they could help Aiken-George travel as they were conscious of the dependency of her child who was still breastfeeding.

“We were asking the question around what is the right process to enable the young baby to travel with her mother,” Wyllie said.

“We were advised when we asked the question the first route was to get an emergency passport and that’s absolutely what the mother did.”

Aiken-George was unable to get an emergency passport for her daughter from Australian authorities because there was a month-long wait, Wyllie said.

“On these grounds that Romelda would be representing her country, and really wanted to do that, was there any other avenues that could be explored on these compassionate grounds,” Wyllie said they asked of Immigration.

Jennie Wyllie said Netball NZ had not made submissions to Immigration NZ to get the child to travel to NZ.

“Were there any other avenues whereby this mother could be supported to bring her six-week old baby into New Zealand.”

Immigration eventually chose to let the child through the border without a passport, a discretionary power its officers hold.

Wyllie said that it was the first time ever the organisation had gone to Immigration asking for support for a touring player.

“We are really clear around what our protocols look like and what our requirements and procedures are if a baby is to travel with a caregiver or mother.”

New Zealand's Grace Nweke battles for the ball with Jamaica's Mischa Creary and Latanya Wilson during the NZ-Jamaica test series.

“From our perspective supporting a brand new mother was as a priority for us,” Wyllie said.

Nicola Hogg, general manager of border and visa operations at Immigration NZ, said “full checks of identity, as well as weighing and balancing of the individual circumstances in this case, were undertaken and a decision was made to allow the child to travel to and from New Zealand.”

Hogg said Immigration issued a total of 28 visas for the Jamaican netball team to travel to New Zealand.

Aiken-George declined comment.