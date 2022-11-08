'A bloody good bloke': Former sports broadcaster Kevin Hart dies

Commentator Kevin Hart, pictured at FMG Stadium Waikato, where he called countless rugby games during his career.

Former sports broadcaster Kevin Hart has been remembered as a “bloody good bloke”.

Hart died this week, aged 75, eight years after the long-time voice of Waikato rugby called his last game of NPC rugby.

The Country Sport Breakfast paid tribute to their former colleague on Tuesday, reliving some of his previous calls, including of three streakers running amok at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“A bloody good bloke. Kevin Patrick Hart,” host Brian Kelly said, his voice breaking.

Hart’s last rugby game he called was between Waikato and Bay of Plenty in 2014, although he continued to commentate domestic cricket for another couple of years.

He also continued to work his Sunday morning Country Sport Breakfast show on Radio Sport, and he continued his career in the livestock industry, in which he became one of New Zealand’s leading auctioneers.

His voice was synonymous with rugby, particularly in the Waikato region, for 35 years.

Jeff Brass/Waikato Times Kevin Hart’s voice was synonymous with rugby, particularly in Waikato, for 35 years.

"You just get to a stage where you know that it's time, and I suppose there's always the fear that you don't want your standard to slip, and hopefully I haven't reached that stage," Hart told Stuff in 2014 ahead of his final game.

"I've been privileged to do it, and it's been great."

Hart, who started commenting domestic first class cricket during the 1978-79 season, grew up in Paeroa with a love for Thames Valley.

He made a name for himself as a rugby sideline commentator in 1979, before, reluctantly, stepping into a play-by-play role, after Barry Holland convinced him to do so.

"I was on my way to Northland to do a cattle job and he rung me up and he said ‘what about doing the commentary' and I said ‘no, I've got no interest, I'll continue to do the sideline, but I don't want to do the commentary'.

“He rung me three times on that journey and on the third occasion I said to him, ‘look, I'll tell you what we'll do, I'll get Craig Stevenson, there's a Waikato B game on here, we'll do 20 minutes, and then you and I will sit down and listen to the tape, and if we both think it's reasonable, then I'll do it."

He grew to love it, and had numerous highlights, from Waikato, Chiefs and international matches, including the 1987 and 2011 World Cups.