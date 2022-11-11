Your guide to this weekend's big sports action and how to watch it all

Sports fans will be like pigs in mud this weekend, with TV remotes, alarm clocks and Stuff blogs sure to come in handy.

Across the codes there is a truck-load of action to sink the teeth into over the next few days, with no fewer than four World Cups running simultaneously, and two at their final stage.

Whether you are a New Zealand supporter or have attachments further afield, whether you like your ball oval, round or with a seam, are a night owl or an early riser, there’s something for you to enjoy.

So couches, TVs, phones, snacks and drinks too, this sporting weekend is most definitely a big one for you.

Friday, November 11, 8.30am

Women’s Rugby League World Cup Pool Match – Kiwi Ferns v Australia, York

Both trans-Tasman rivals are already into the semifinals, and this final pool game will decide first and second spot in Group B. The winner will face Papua New Guinea in next Tuesday’s semifinals, with the loser to face England.

The Kiwi Ferns have had 46-0 and 34-4 wins over France and the Cook Islands, respectively, while the two-time defending champion Jillaroos have been more impressive with 92-0 and 74-0 thrashings of the same opposition.

Watch on Spark Sport, follow live on Stuff

Saturday, November 12, 8.45am

Men’s Rugby League World Cup Semifinal – Kiwis v Australia, Leeds

It’s a blockbuster matchup at Elland Road as the trans-Tasman adversaries meet in a World Cup semifinal for the first time since 1995 – when the Kangaroos prevailed after extra time.

The Kiwis go into the game on the back of a get-out-of-jail 24-18 quarterfinal win over Fiji, while the Aussies romped to a 48-4 victory over Lebanon, as they chase a third successive title.

Watch on Spark Sport, follow live on Stuff

Will Palmer/Photosport The Kiwis will be out to topple the Kangaroos in their World Cup semifinal.

Saturday, November 12, 2.30pm

Women’s Football International – Football Ferns v South Korea, Christchurch

As excitement builds towards next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, the Football Ferns are in action on home soil for the first time since 2018.

This is the first of two games against the world No 17 South Koreans – who the Ferns (world No 22) had a 2-0 win and a 2-1 loss against last year – and a chance for Christchurch fans to see the national team in action, with the Garden City not getting any World Cup games next year.

Watch on Sky Sport, follow live on Stuff

Saturday, November 12, 4.30pm

Rugby World Cup bronze final – Canada v France, Auckland

Both teams can count themselves unlucky not to be playing in the big one, after very spirited semifinal showings.

Canada kept England honest all the way before falling 26-19, while France first five-eighth Caroline Drouin will still be having nightmares about that missed penalty at the death against the Black Ferns.

Watch on Spark Sport, follow live on Stuff

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm

Rugby World Cup final – Black Ferns v England, Auckland

The scriptwriters have got their dream finale for this historic tournament on New Zealand soil.

It’s the hosts and defending champions up against the competition favourites. England are on a world record 30-test win streak, while the Black Ferns will have a new world record 40,000-plus crowd willing them on at Eden Park.

Watch on Three and Spark Sport, follow live on Stuff

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Can the Black Ferns back up their stunning semifinal win by toppling the English in the World Cup decider?

Sunday, November 13, 3.30am

Men’s Rugby League World Cup Semifinal – England v Samoa, London

This will be some revenge mission for Samoa, having been trounced 60-6 by England in the opening game of the tournament a month ago.

With a team featuring several NRL Premiership-winning Penrith Panthers, the Samoans have hit fine form since, and got past Tonga 20-18 in a tough quarterfinal, while the hosts boast a particularly strong back row and have winger Tommy Makinson coming off an England-record five tries in their 46-6 thumping of Papua New Guinea.

Watch on Spark Sport

Sunday, November 13, 9am

Men’s Rugby International – France v South Africa, Marseille

This should be one mighty battle between north and south, and No 2 and No 4 in the world rankings.

France, favourites for next year’s World Cup in their own backyard, just managed to scrape past the Wallabies 30-29 in Paris last weekend, while the Springboks narrowly lost 19-16 to world No 1 Ireland in Dublin.

Watch on Sky Sport

Sunday, November 13, 2pm

UFC 281, New York

Israel Adesanya will attempt to defend his UFC middleweight title for the sixth time when he takes on Brazilian nemesis Alex Pereira in what is arguably the stiffest test of his reign, with the former kickboxer having beaten him twice in that discipline back in 2016 and 2017.

Three of Adesanya's City Kickboxing gym-mates are also on the stacked card at the iconic Madison Square Garden, with lightweights Dan Hooker and Brad Riddell up against Claudio Puelles and Renato Moicano, respectively, while light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg takes on Romanian Nicolae Negumereanu in the early prelims.

Watch on UFC Fight Pass streaming service (early prelims), ESPN (prelims), Sky pay-per-view/Spark Sport (main card), follow live on Stuff

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya faces what looms as the toughest test of his middleweight title reign to date.

Sunday, November 13, 2pm

New Zealand Squash Open, Tauranga

After a long hiatus, the biggest squash tournament on Kiwi soil is back. What was a huge part of the calendar in the 1970s and 1980s, it hasn’t been contested since 1993 (apart from a women’s event in 2009).

Featuring international competitors, it’s Kiwi stars Joelle King and Paul Coll – the duo coming off an agonising defeat in the Nations Cup final to England last Sunday – who are top seeds and, should they get through Saturday night’s semifinals, will be featuring in Sunday afternoon’s deciders.

Watch on Sky Sport

Sunday, November 13, 3pm

A League Men – Wellington Phoenix v Western United, Wellington

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Phoenix are back at home for a second successive Sunday and will be sniffing plenty more goals against cellar dwellers Western United.

The defending champion Melbourne club have collapsed in the new season, conceding a whopping 14 goals through their one draw and four losses, coming off a 4-2 home defeat to Adelaide United, while the Phoenix will be buoyed after their 4-1 victory over Macarthur FC.

Watch on Sky Sport, follow live on Stuff

Sunday, November 13, 9pm

Men’s T20 World Cup final – Pakistan v England, Melbourne

The Black Caps might have missed their shot at glory, at the hands of Pakistan, but the decider at the iconic MCG still promises to be one heck of a spectacle.

After England cantered past India in the second semifinal, it sets up a repeat clash 30 years on from the ODI World Cup final that Pakistan triumphed in on that very ground, as the teams both chase their second T20 title.

Watch on Sky Sport, follow live on Stuff

James Elsby/AP Jos Buttler and Alex Hales blasted England into the T20 World Cup decider with a huge win over India.

Monday, November 14, 3am

Men’s Rugby International – Barbarians v All Blacks XV, London

After making their debut last weekend with an impressive 47-19 win over Ireland A in Dublin, the second-string Kiwi side have one more fixture to round out their brief tour of Europe.

Intriguingly, the Baabaas are being coached by Scott Robertson, and have a side which includes a quartet of former All Blacks in Luke Whitelock, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Charlie Ngatai and George Bridge.

Watch on Sky Sport

Monday, November 14, 3am

Men’s Rugby International – Scotland v All Blacks, Edinburgh

Could history finally be on the cards or will it be yet more pain? Scotland are the All Blacks’ longest-suffering opponents, having never tasted victory against them in 31 clashes (two draws), dating all the way back to 1905.

After falling 16-15 to Australia, the Scots were unconvincing last weekend in a 28-12 win over Fiji, while the men in black romped to a 55-23 victory over Wales. New Zealand have only prevailed by five (2017) and eight (2014) points in their last two visits to Murrayfield, however.

Watch on Sky Sport, follow live on Stuff