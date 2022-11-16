Black Sox raring to get back into action in international series

Black Sox pitcher Pita Rona is excited to be playing international softball again in an invitational tournament in Palmerston North this weekend.

After three years of no international softball, a new international invitational series this weekend can’t come soon enough for Pita Rona and the Black Sox.

The top six men’s teams in the world are competing in the invitational series at Colquhoun Park in Palmerston North, essentially a warmup tournament before the World Cup in Auckland, which starts next weekend.

Competing this weekend are Argentina, Japan, Canada, Australia, Czech Republic and New Zealand. Starting on Friday, they will play a round-robin over three days, with a final on Sunday.

Covid-19 was a big curveball to international softball and the Black Sox haven’t played a game since the last world cup in the Czech Republic in 2019.

The Black Sox have been training in Palmerston North this week and pitcher Rona was excited to be back playing internationally again.

“Everyone has been champing at the bit to be fair. It’s been three years since 2019, since we played together.

“Other than training camps and stuff there hasn’t been a team named to go away and play together.”

With the borders closed for a long period, it meant the Black Sox couldn’t tour anywhere, or get anyone to come to New Zealand.

Even Auckland spending longer in lockdown last year than the rest of the country made it hard to organise any fixtures.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Daniel Chapman at training ahead of the international invitational series.

Rona, 28, said the team hadn’t played a lot of softball recently, but there wouldn’t be any rustiness ahead the tournament and everyone was buzzing and ready to go.

With the world cup just over a week ago, the team knew how important it was to find their form this weekend.

But Rona said everyone knew their roles and had slipped straight back into things.

“You could almost call it the curtain raiser this weekend, it’s definitely the build up to the world cup.”

After the tournament in Palmerston North they head to Rotorua, then onto Auckland for the world cup.

Rona was excited to play against the other top nations and to be playing at home in front of what should be big crowds.

The North Harbour man is the son of Black Sox legend Brad Rona, who went to Hato Pāora College north of Feilding and is expected to be at the tournament this weekend.

The final is on Sunday at 7.30pm.

New Zealand schedule: Friday 7.30pm v Canada; Saturday 2.30pm v Japan; Saturday 7.30pm v Argentina; Sunday 12pm v Australia; Sunday 2.30pm v Czech Republic.