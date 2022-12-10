Former PM John Key star of the show, at charity golf event

Footage has captured the jubilant moment after former prime minister John Key landed a hole in one at an all-star charity event game.

The former PM looked chuffed as he was celebrated by golfers, including All Black Will Jordan, who were giving him high fives, cheers, and handshakes.

Amongst the cheers were “Three more years”.

Key, an avid golfer who has famously played alongside former US president Barack Obama, was playing at the Chasing the Fox Super Six in Auckland.

Max Key jumps on his dad as he reacts to Sir John Key hole-in-one shot during The Super Six Chase The Fox at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club.

It was raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and featured celebrity sport players including Beauden Barrett, Eric Murray, Damian McKenzie, and Wayde Egan.

Key’s team, Team Politicians, included ACT leader David Seymour, and Key’s son Max. Team Legends included Justin Marshall and Mark Richardson.