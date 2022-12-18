Young fans meet their Black Ferns idols in Auckland

Dozens of people queued to meet Black Ferns players at World School Sevens tournament in Auckland.

Eager rugby fans gathered to meet the new women’s rugby world champions, the Black Ferns, at the World School Sevens in Auckland.

The Black Ferns won the cup in a dramatic finish, defeating England 34-31 at Eden Park in November.

The win is the sixth time the Black Ferns have taken home the trophy and they have now been embarking on a nationwide tour to celebrate.

Three members of the team, Maia Roos, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Liana Mikaele-Tuu, conducted a meet and greet for Auckland fans on Sunday.

It took place at the Pakuranga Rugby Club during the World School Sevens, one of the country's biggest sevens tournaments.

Many young fans could be seen lining up to meet the players and have shirts and rugby balls signed by the team.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Aucland fans had the chance to meet Maia Roos, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Liana Mikaele-Tuu on Sunday.

Fraser Orr brought his daughter Fern and son Eden to meet the Black Ferns after the family enjoyed watching the world cup together.

“We all really enjoyed watching it – we went along for the first game and it was the best world cup we’d seen.”

Five of the Black Ferns’ six matches were attended by the five largest crowds for any women’s sports events in New Zealand, shattering the record books.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The team members signed memorabilia for fans at the Pakuranga Rugby Club.

Throughout December members of the team have been meeting with fans and celebrating across the country.

The public events included a reception at Parliament in Wellington, skills and drills, street parades and meet and greets, with the Auckland event marking the end of the tour.