Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Black Ferns headline finalists for Halberg Awards

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made history in China last year, when she became the first Kiwi to win a Winter Olympics gold medal.

And then there were 30 left in the running.

The Halberg Foundation on Wednesday confirmed the finalists for the 2023 Halberg awards, which will be held in Auckland on February 15.

Newly minted rugby world champions, the Black Ferns (team of the year), history-making snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (sportswoman of the year) and golfer Lydia Ko (sportswoman of the year) are amongst headline finalists from a list, which was whittled down from 76 nominations across 30 sports.

Dame Lisa Carrington (sprint kayak), Black Fern Ruahei Demant and cyclist Ellesse Andrews are also up for sportswoman of the year, making it a hotly contested section.

Carrington won both the sportswoman trophy and the supreme award last year, after her her three gold medals in canoe racing at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, having won two world titles in 2022, she’s up against it with Ko, fresh from a remarkable year on the LPGA Tour, and Andrews, who won three gold medals and a silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, strong contenders.

As is Sadowski-Synnott, the first Kiwi to win gold at the Winter Olympics, and Black Ferns captain Demant, who cleaned up at the New Zealand Rugby awards last month, and was named World Rugby’s women’s player-of-the-year in 2022.

NZ RUGBY The Black Ferns gathered as a team for the last time in a celebratory reception at Parliament to finish their champion season.

Cyclist Aaron Gate, who made history when he became the first Kiwi to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, is one of five up for sportsman of the year.

Trampolinist Dylan Schmidt, who backed up his bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by winning a world title last year, and Nico Porteous, the second Kiwi to win a Winter Olympics gold, squash ace Paul Coll and motorsport gun Shane van Gisbergen are also up for the award.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith shapes as a real threat to edge Gordon Walker (sprint kayak), last year’s winner, for coach of the year, while Dame Sophie Pascoe is in line to back up her para/athlete of the year award from a year ago.

SWPix / www.photoport.nz Ellesse Andrews won three gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year.

The event will be both a significant milestone of achievement and one of reflection and remembrance, given the ceremony will be the first since the passing of the man whose name adorns the occasion.

The late Sir Murray Halberg died last month, aged 89.

2023 Halberg Awards Finalists

Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year: Adam Hall (skiing), Cameron Leslie (swimming), Corey Peters (skiing), Nicole Murray (cycling), Dame Sophie Pascoe swimming).

Sportswoman of the Year: Ellesse Andrews (cycling – track), Dame Lisa Carrington (sprint kayak), Lydia Ko (golf), Ruahei Demant (rugby), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snow sport - snowboarding).

Sportsman on the Year: Aaron Gate (cycling – track and road), Dylan Schmidt (gymnastics - trampoline), Nico Porteous (snow sport- free-skiing), Paul Coll (squash), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport).

Team of the Year: Black Ferns (rugby), Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy (squash – women’s doubles), Joelle King and Paul Coll (squash – mixed doubles), Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast (rowing - pair), New Zealand Eventing Team (equestrian).

Coach of the Year: Craig Palmer (cycling – men’s track), Gordon Walker (sprint kayak), Sean Thompson (snow sport- snowboarding), Tommy Pyatt (snow sport - freeskiing), Wayne Smith (rugby).

Emerging Talent: Cameron Gray (swimming), Gustav Legnavsky (snowsport - freeski halfpipe), Jenna Hastings (cycling – downhill mountain bike), Joshua Willmer (swimming), Tara Vaughan (sprint kayak).