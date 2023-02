Stuff sports quiz for Friday, February 10, 2023 Includes Next button now appearing on every question

Which EPL club outspent all the clubs in Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 combined during the recently closed transfer window?

Which NFL club does Lizzo mention in her song Truth Hurts?

Which Hollywood actor is a co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham?

Who did Australia beat in the final of the women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020?

At which ground did the Black Caps most recently beat England in a cricket test at home?

At which Australian ground did the Black Caps play the historic first pink ball cricket test?

Who finished their career with the most test wickets, of the following great allrounders?

In which year did England last beat the Black Caps in a test in New Zealand?



Where does new Black Ferns Sevens star Jorja Miller hail from?

Star Australian netball shooter Gretel Bueta has announced she will miss this year's World Cup for what reason?

Who is the Black Caps' third-highest test runscorer, behind Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson?

Hurricanes Poua will host Chiefs Manawa in which town in the Super Rugby Aupiki opener on February 25?

Which NFL team has the equal most Super Bowl titles (6) and the most Super Bowl appearances (11)?

Which singer will play the Super Bowl halftime show on Monday (NZT)?

The Crusaders and Highlanders are scheduled to meet in which city in round 2 of Super Rugby Pacific?

