BBC boss refuses to quit as he hints at Gary Lineker climbdown

Football fans weigh in on the row between Gary Lineker and the BBC as other pundits pull out of presenting in solidarity.

The BBC’s director-general refused to resign as he hinted at a climbdown over the Gary Lineker row that saw virtually all sports programming forced off air.

In an olive branch to the suspended Match of the Day presenter, Tim Davie admitted that the corporation’s impartiality guidelines lacked clarity and said he wanted to “make sure he can come back on air”, calling the 62-year-old the “best sports broadcaster in the world”.

Davie insisted he would not quit, despite the majority of Saturday's (NZT Sunday) sports coverage being cancelled as presenters and commentators boycotted the BBC in solidarity with Lineker. Match of the Day was cut to just 20 minutes as a result, following an apology from the continuity announcer.

It came as a poll on Saturday night found that the majority of the British public think the BBC was wrong to suspend Lineker.

One BBC source suggested that Davie's comments indicated a "compromise seems possible". "Tim seems to be exploring clarifying the guidance to non-news presenters to allow freedom of speech but not intervention in party politics," they said.

A BBC presenter, who was on air on Saturday, branded Davie’s handling of the crisis a “disaster”, adding that Richard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC, should have resigned “weeks ago”. Sharp, whose appointment is currently being reviewed, is facing increased pressure to quit from other senior figures including the broadcaster’s former television chief, who said he damages the BBC’s “credibility”.

James Manning/AP The BBC’s director-general refused to resign as he hinted at a climbdown over the Gary Lineker (pictured) row that saw virtually all sports programming forced off air.

It came as the corporation was said to be in an “existential crisis” with senior presenters blaming bosses for their handling of the impartiality row sparked by Lineker comparing the Government’s migration policy to Nazi Germany.

In a televised interview with the BBC on Saturday, Davie apologised for the disruption to programming but said he would “absolutely not” be resigning.

In what is understood to be an admission that the imprecise nature of the BBC’s impartiality guidelines are partly to blame for the furore, he said: “I think we have to do a bit of thinking about the balance between how you are delivering impartiality and also the ability of people, particularly freelancers, to say things online.”

He said of Lineker: “Let’s be clear, we’ve got the best sports broadcaster in the world, we want to make sure that he can come back on air.”

Day of chaos after mass exodus of presenters

On a day that saw an exodus of pundits and presenters, Match of the Day was aired for only 20 minutes with no commentary or interviews. There were further questions over whether Match of the Day 2 will air on Sunday after presenter Mark Chapman pulled out.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s sports schedule collapsed, with the advertised five hours of live football commentary from midday being hastily replaced by a series of old podcasts, leaving Premier League coverage suspended.

Football Focus and Final Score were also wiped from BBC One’s schedule after Alex Scott, Kelly Somers and Jason Mohammad refused to appear and reporters pulled out, too, with the shows being replaced by Bargain Hunt and The Repair Shop respectively.

Davie said: “I’m very sorry for the disruption today. It’s been a difficult day and I am sorry that audiences have been affected and they haven’t got their programming. We are working very hard to resolve the situation and make sure we get output back on air.”

On Saturday, Rishi Sunak was forced to intervene, urging the BBC to resolve the crisis in a “timely manner” but adding that it was “a matter for them, not the Government” to handle. Downing Street sources declined to comment on whether the Prime Minister supported the BBC leadership in its handling of the furore.

James Manning/AP Match of the Day was cut to just 20 minutes as a result, following an apology from the continuity announcer.

Frantic emergency meetings were being held at BBC Television Centre, in London, and Media City, in Salford, on Saturday night and staff have been invited to crisis talks over Zoom and in person on Sunday.

Producers across BBC Sport were ringing around “talent” in a desperate search for anyone prepared to break what had essentially become an invisible picket line.

In a leaked message to staff, Barbara Slater, the corporation’s director of sport, apologised for the disruption, adding: “We understand how unsettling this is for all of you – the staff in BBC Sport and our freelance community – and we understand the strength of feeling which has been generated by this issue.”

One senior BBC insider described the decision to pull Lineker off air as “terrible timing”, adding: “It’s a news story at one level and it’s awkward at another.”

BBC staff 'feeling edgy and nervous'

Insiders also said the walkout by sports presenters stood in stark contrast to the mood in the newsroom, where there was a “widespread view” that Lineker’s tweet broke impartiality rules. The senior insider said: “Before, and obviously moods will have changed as a result of what’s happened now and there’ll be lots of anxiety about what’s happening now, but before that a lot of people around the newsroom were saying: ‘Of course you can’t say that.’ That was quite a widespread view.”

The source said many journalists were feeling “very edgy and nervous”, but added: “It was not the case, even among quite young people on news desks, that they were going: ‘How dare Gary Lineker be told what to do?’”

One presenter said of Davie’s handling of the row: “It’s so unnecessary. It’s such a disaster. It’s because of the contrast between his handling of Gary Lineker and the inconsistency of it with some people [who] can sort of do what they want.”

The presenter added: “I think Richard Sharp should go. He should have gone weeks ago, but people like that are always the last people to go.”

Another BBC journalist added: “No one’s happy with the way it’s been handled but we’d all prefer to be actually reporting the news than any further navel gazing.”

One former BBC news editor said the newsroom would agree about Lineker’s tweet being in breach of guidelines, but would “compare and contrast how the chairman is allowed to stay”.

More than half of Britons say BBC was wrong

A new YouGov snap poll on Saturday night revealed a majority (53%) of the British public think the BBC was wrong to suspend Gary Lineker from Match of the Day following his comments on social media about the government’s asylum policy.

The data finds that just over a quarter (27%) think the broadcaster was right to suspend him and a fifth (20%) don’t know.

Labour (75%) and Liberal Democrat (73%) voters are most likely to think the BBC made the wrong decision compared to just over a third (36%) of Conservatives. In comparison, half (51%) of Tory voters believe the broadcaster made the right decision along with 10% of Labour voters and 14% of Liberal Democrats.

Davie now faces the prospect of being hauled in front of the culture select committee. Kevin Brennan, a member of the committee, said the BBC’s handling of the affair had been “utterly pathetic”.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images One former BBC news editor said the newsroom would agree about Lineker’s tweet being in breach of guidelines, but would “compare and contrast how the chairman is allowed to stay”.

The Labour MP told The Telegraph: “It should never have come to this. What does it matter what Gary Lineker thinks about anything? They’ve turned something that’s completely trivial into an existential crisis for the BBC.”

He added that the BBC leadership had “lost the dressing room” and displayed “absolutely appalling mismanagement” by “just giving way to political pressure”.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, also criticised the BBC’s decision. “The BBC is not acting impartially by caving in to Tory MPs who are complaining about Gary Lineker,” he said. “They got this one badly wrong and now they’re very, very exposed.”

'He damages the BBC’s credibility'

Roger Mosey, a former head of BBC television, said: “Richard Sharp should go. He damages the BBC’s credibility.”

Sharp said he had never hidden his long-standing relationship with Johnson and insisted that his appointment as BBC chairman was fair. The Liberal Democrats called for Sharp to resign from his position.

Meanwhile, anger on the Tory backbenches grew, with 37 Tory MPs and peers writing to Davie urging him to take further disciplinary action against Lineker and force him to apologise for the incident.

Bill Cash, the veteran Tory MP, said it was “inevitable” that the Lineker affair will “set the scene for Government decisions about how to make improvements, including impartiality, which are bound to loom large when the review is completed in May this year”.

Davie, who was at the BBC’s offices in Washington on Saturday night, was locked in talks with advisers to try to resolve the dispute with Lineker.

The director-general is scheduled to return to London on Sunday.

It is understood that BT Sport has not held any discussions with Lineker about returning to the broadcaster as a presenter.

The row between the BBC and Gary Lineker grew after several other BBC presenters and commentators pulled out of shows in solidarity.

'Dad is a good man. He won't back down'

Lineker's son has said he thinks the presenter will return to Match of the Day - but that he would not "back down on his word".

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, the former England player's eldest son George claimed his father had been "a bit disappointed" by the BBC asking him to step down. However, he said Lineker had been "overwhelmed by the support" of fellow pundits.

George Lineker told The Sunday Mirror: "Dad is a good man, a good human, and I'm proud of him for standing by his word. That's why he was pulled off the show - because he wouldn't apologise. But he will always speak up for people who don't have a voice.

"He is passionate about helping refugee charities - he took in two refugees who he is still in touch with and trying to help.

"It means a lot to him to stand up for people whose only hope is to escape a country with only the clothes on their back. That's why he's been so firm.

"Will he go back to Match of the Day? I think so - he loves Match of the Day. But he won't ever back down on his word."