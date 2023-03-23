Newsable today: Posie Parker, French riots, drugs cheats, and a pancake prison break

Zane Robertson of New Zealand celebrates winning bronze in the Men's 5000 metres final at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Top of the morning to you Newsablers, welcome to Thursday March 23, one of my very favourite dates because it marks exactly two years since the Ever Given container ship ran aground and blocked up the Suez Canal for six days. What a time it was to be alive.

There is a LOT of news today – we kick off with Immigration New Zealand’s decision to allow the controversial speaker Posie Parker into the country, the factors they had to weigh up, and the precedents from which they may have taken guidance.

Then it’s to sport, where a scandal has broken in the world of athletics: distance runner Zane Robertson, who’s long based himself in Kenya, has been busted as a drugs cheat. He also tampered with evidence in the case, meaning he was slapped with a staggering eight-year ban. Thing is, the guy holds a bunch of national records in New Zealand – so what happens to them now?

Ladyhawke is a prophet! Paris is indeed burning, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets in protest against president Emmanuel Macron raising the pension age from 62 to 64. Why is this such a hot-button issue?

We’ve got a sneak peek at Ruby Tui’s EPIC interview with our pals over at The Podium. The full episode drops at midday, and you should subscribe here so you get it straight off the press. We’re also asking if degrees are still necessary in the job market?

And finally, the budget real-life Shawshank Redemption: two blokes ingeniously tunnel their way out of prison. But their ingenuity is matched only by their stupidity in what they did next. Tune in to find out what that was ...

