Yeah, Nah: Is Kane Williamson the best New Zealand cricketer ever?

Kane Williamson’s nickname is Steady the Ship for a reason.

Few players in New Zealand’s cricketing history have had the ability to anchor an innings and score runs in such an effortless, majestic fashion.

Williamson has rarely been out of form throughout his whole career. His latest heroics included an unbeaten 121 in the Black Caps’ dramatic last-ball win in the opening test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, which he followed with 215 in the commanding second test victory in Wellington.

He is up to No 2 in the world test batting rankings after his stellar series against Sri Lanka, and has been widely regarded as one of the best batters in the world for much of his career.

He has a test batting average of 54.89, and has scored 28 test centuries. His ODI average is 47.83, with 13 centuries, and his T20I record is impressive too.

Stats aside, Williamson captained New Zealand through a golden era, which included winning the World Test Championship in 2021, and making the 2019 ODI World Cup final.

What do you think? Is Kane Williamson the best New Zealand cricketer ever? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

READ MORE:

* Kane Williamson rises to No 2 in test batting rankings

* By The Numbers: Black Caps batter Sri Lanka in second test at Basin Reserve

* Black Caps player ratings from their 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

* Williamson, Nicholls put Black Caps in charge versus Sri Lanka in second test



Other Kane Williamson scampered through for a bye to give New Zealand a famous victory at Hagley Oval.