Marty Banks returns for third season with Southland Stags

Former Highlander and current Southland Stag Marty Banks has been convicted for drink-driving.

One of rugby’s most colourful characters is rejoining the SBS Bank Southland Stags.

First five-eighth Marty Banks, 33, will be returning for his third season with the Rugby Union team.

The Highlanders' fly-half was set to bring his wealth of experience back yo the Stags, and the union were eager to see how the increasing continuity within the squad impacted field results.

Banks was excited to be back with the Stags and looking forward to playing at Rugby Park in front of loyal fans.

"It’s been awesome to see more boys getting experience inside of Super Rugby teams, I’m looking forward to seeing this translate over to our 2023 season.

“I’m excited for the season ahead and seeing Rugby Park filled with the Stags’ faithful."

Banks’ history on and off the field has been colourful.

The occasional halfback has travelled across Aotearoa and the world playing rugby, from Buller and Dunedin, to Italy, Japan and Russia.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Marty Banks was a fresh-faced 20-year-old when he headed for Russia.

Upon his return from Russia, Banks’ stories of his extracurricular activities had fans riveted as he recounted shooting AK47s in cannabis fields.

However, Banks had also been convicted of drink-driving in 2021, for which he was “100% remorseful”.

He had not been signed to the Stags at the time, however, Matt Saunders, the director of rugby for SBS Bank Southland Stags, was pleased about the re-signing of Banks.

Saunders acknowledged Banks had received injuries over the past few seasons, including a shoulder injury he got during a tackle and a broken foot the year prior, but Saunders was hopeful he would be back at his best for the upcoming season.

"Marty has had a tough run with injuries. Hoping he is injury free and firing by round one, ready to lead us around the park and kick us to a few victories."

Banks had proven himself to be a skilled fly-half and leader for the side, and his return to the Stags was a major boost to the team, Saunders said.

With his experience and talent, Banks was sure to be a key player for the Stags in their quest for success in the 2023 season.