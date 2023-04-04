Kiwi wrestling superstar Bushwhacker Butch dies

NZ wrestlers The Bushwhackers became icons in the World Wrestling Federation.

One half of Kiwi wrestling superstars and WWE hall of famers the Bushwhackers, Bushwhacker Butch, has died.

Butch, whose real name is Robert Miller, had travelled to Los Angeles for festivities during the Wrestlemania weekend, but became unwell and was hospitalised.

On Tuesday his former wrestling partner, Bushwhacker Luke, whose real name is Luke Williams, announced on Facebook Miller, 78, had died.

“Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag-team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob “Butch” Miller.

“My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten and all of his grandchildren.

Stuff Bushwhacker Butch (right), whose real name is Robert Miller, has died. His tag-teammate Luke Williams (left) says he has lost a brother of more than 50 years. (File photo).

“From the early-1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob “The Chest” Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was. But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend.”

The pair were known for their wrestling and larger-than-life characters.

Miller said by the time they reached their mid 20s they were travelling the world together “from New Zealand to Australia to Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, before “invading” the North American territories in Canada and the United States as The Sheepherders”.

“In 1988 we were in our 40s and still at the top of our game when we got a call from the offices in Connecticut with an offer to join the largest and fastest growing wrestling promotion in the world, the WWF/E. The Bushwhackers were born.

“As the Bushwhackers we appeared in the largest venues in the world, in front [of the] biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen.

“And we were eventually honoured by our fans and peers with our inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

“We did it all, we saw it all, and we accomplished it all together.”

Williams said neither of them knew while they were in the United States it was their last days together.

“If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am an only child, but it would be wrong.

“In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, Wooooahh yeeeeaahh.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page had been set up to cover Miller’s hospital costs.