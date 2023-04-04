Kiwi wrestling superstar Bushwhacker Butch remembered as a 'rough diamond'

A childhood friend has paid tribute to “rough diamond” Robert Miller, best known for his wrestling persona Bushwhacker Butch.

Butch was one half of Kiwi wrestling superstars and WWE hall of famers the Bushwhackers, along with Bushwhacker Luke, whose real name is Luke Williams. On Tuesday Williams announced Miller, 78, had died.

Childhood friend Ian Yarlett first met Miller on the rugby field at Kilbirnie School and said he was a “rough diamond” and “real Kiwi” who was under-recognised at home after becoming a wrestling superstar.

“You don’t realise how famous he was in the 80s and 90s. No one made a big fuss over here, but the Bushwhackers were so big.”

Yarlett knew Miller for “70-odd years”. He was a good sportsman at cricket and rugby as well. “As you can imagine he played prop, he was a big guy.”

Miller went to Wellington Technical College (now Wellington High School) before taking on a plumbing and drainlaying apprenticeship, following in his father’s footsteps.

The start of hia wrestling career, as Yarlett sees it, was when they started going to Jenkins Gym on Manners St. “He got hooked into it, he went to the gym every day.”

He then started to compete in bodybuilding competitions at the YMCA before turning to the local wrestling circuit.

Yarlett said in the late 80s when the duo was being signed to WWF (now WWE), managers said they should act as Australians. Miller put his foot down and refused.

“He was never backwards in coming forward. He said no and asked him: ‘how would you like to be called Canadian?’”

The Bushwhackers were beloved by children and, at the height of their popularity, were selling millions of dollars of merchandise.

Luke Williams announced Miller’s death in a Facebook post commemorating their friendship. “Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag-team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob “Butch” Miller.

“My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten and all of his grandchildren.

“From the early1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob ‘The Chest’ Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what a bloody redneck he was. But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend.”

The pair were known for their wrestling and larger-than-life characters.

Miller said by the time they reached their mid 20s they were travelling the world together “from New Zealand to Australia to Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, before ‘invading’ the North American territories in Canada and the United States as The Sheepherders”.

“In 1988 we were in our 40s and still at the top of our game when we got a call from the offices in Connecticut with an offer to join the largest and fastest growing wrestling promotion in the world, the WWF/E. The Bushwhackers were born.

“As the Bushwhackers we appeared in the largest venues in the world, in front [of the] biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen.

“And we were eventually honoured by our fans and peers with our inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

“We did it all, we saw it all, and we accomplished it all together.”

Williams said neither of them knew while they were in the United States it was their last days together.

“If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am an only child, but it would be wrong. In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, Wooooahh yeeeeaahh.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page had been set up to cover Miller’s hospital costs.