Newsable today: Cheating athletes, how to get a 'good night's sleep', and Fun Fact Friday

Mōrena, happy Friday, and if you were one of those super smart people who booked Monday off - well done you! Revel in your long-long-weekend.

An ultra-marathon runner has been forced to apologise after it turned out she’d used a car during the race. In true Newsable style, we use this as a springboard to take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the worst sporting cheats in history.

India is on the cusp of becoming the world’s most populous nation - a title held by China since the 1950s. What’s behind the boom and what could it mean for New Zealand?

123RF The secret to a good night’s sleep is consistency, according to one sleep expert.

It’s hard to remember a time when you weren’t tired, and as public holidays are a great chance to catch up on some shut-eye, we've called on an expert to give us her top snoozing tips!

