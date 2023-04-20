Brendon McCullum to face no action for partnership with betting firm

The ad had circumvented New Zealand laws prohibiting ads from overseas bookmakers by being on an international site.

England test coach and Black Caps legend Brendon McCullum has not breached anti-corruption regulations by being the brand ambassador for a betting company, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

The New Zealander has had a partnership with 22Bet and appeared in a series of advertisements for the Cyprus-based bookmaker, including encouraging people to bet on the Indian Premier League on his social media channels.

The ECB looked into the matter and said its anti-corruption code does not prevent players or coaches from becoming brand ambassadors for betting organisations, allowing McCullum to continue in the role.

However, the 41-year-old will not be doing any further promotional videos until at least the conclusion of the Ashes series on home soil at the end of July.

“Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective," the ECB said.

“We can confirm that no further action will be taken.”

The ECB's anti-corruption code bans participants from betting on games and “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading or encouraging any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which regulates gambling in New Zealand, told Stuff earlier this month that the ads were “misleading”.

“22Bet’s current advertising is misleading as they are not a registered New Zealand sports bookmaker, nor are they licensed or regulated in New Zealand by the DIA,” the spokesperson said.

McCullum has been England test coach since May and has turned the team around. England has won 10 of their last 12 tests under McCullum, having previously won one of 17 tests.