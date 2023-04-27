New Zealand Rugby explains its $47 million loss as 'deliberate investment'

The Black Ferns celebrate after Stacey Fluhler scores a try in the Rugby World Cup final against England.

​New Zealand Rugby’s financial loss of just over $47 million was deliberate, according to its chief financial officer, with spending on Super Rugby and women’s game prioritised.

NZR’s annual report, presented at its annual meeting in Wellington on Thursday, showed a net deficit of $47,461,000.

Chief financial officer Jo Perez said the Super Rugby recovery fund, which allowed the competition to go ahead under strict Covid-19 protocols last year was a big financial pressure, while there has been a “whole raft of very deliberate and intentional investment” into women's and girls’ rugby, including hosting the Rugby World Cup.

She said this was a “rebuild” phase following Covid-19, and the response to rising inflation which affects the ability for teams to tour globally, but was happy where the organisation was financially.

The loss is well down on the 2021 net surplus of $5.54 million, which was NZR’s first profit since 2017.

Its cash reserves were $95 million, the AGM was told. According to the financial statements, NZR’s income rose to $271 million, up from $189m the previous year, but its expenditure rose to $318m (up by $135m).

The cost of competitions increased by $56m from the previous year, to just under $137m.

NZ Rugby expects to break even in the next three to 10 years as the “investment cycle” progresses, Perez said.

The organisation will receive its second tranche of $100m in funding from the Silver Lake deal in June. The first tranche released last year enabled $37m to go to stakeholders, including provincial unions, community clubs, Māori rugby and player payments. That will continue, NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

The last few years have been challenging, and the impact on the game shouldn’t be “underestimated”, he said. The organisation is looking to diversify revenue streams which possibly include NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, NZ Rugby reached the Government-required 40% board gender quota by appointing seasoned board director Catherine Savage. She has been involved in fund management and private equity for more than 30 years, while Auckland Rugby chair Stu Mather was elected by the provincial unions.

Sixty five other sports bodies reached the quota by the December 2021 deadline. Now NZ Rugby is compliant, it will receive back $280,000 in Sport NZ funding which was withheld last year. Savage’s appointment was welcome news to Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle who said it was important boards throughout the sport sector reflect the community they serve.

Board chair Dame Patsy Reddy said she is thrilled NZ Rugby has been able to hit the mark and would like the soon-to-be returned Sport NZ funding to be funnelled into tamariki and women, but said the organisation can’t rest on its laurels.

“Diversity is not just about gender and I do believe that we have further to go on this journey, along with many other organisations in New Zealand,” she said.

“[NZ Rugby] is a very old organisation.There are some legacy aspects of its constitution and governance structure that means it's hard to get changes through. It's not just snap your fingers because you think it would be a good idea.”

Former All Blacks captain Graham Mourie was honoured with life membership, after being nominated by the Taranaki Rugby Union, at the AGM.

Raised on a dairy farm in Taranaki, Mourie represented the All Blacks 61 times from 1967 to 1982, leading the side 57 times during his 21 tests and 40 games.

The NZ Rugby situation contrasts with a strikingly different result across the Tasman with Rugby Australia posting an A$8.2 million (NZ$8.85m) profit for 2022, its first time in the black since 2018.

A massive increase in revenue from Wallabies tests has been a factor in the turnaround, which follows a A$27.1m loss and being “on the cusp of catastrophe” just two years ago and then a A$4.5m deficit in 2021, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

However, after borrowing money last year to stay afloat, RA still owes a further A$25m million in loans, which are payable in 2027. The organisation says borrowing money was imperative during the Covid19.

“We need to clarify, we’re certainly not out of the woods,” said RA chief executive Andy Marinos.